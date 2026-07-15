MLB Insider Makes Honest Statement About Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Injury

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will resume action when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The Yankees will remain without Aaron Judge, as the three-time MVP has been out with an injury since May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on July 9): “Set for reimaging during All-Star break, which could show enough healing to increase activities. Judge has been performing lower-body exercises and weight-room work.”

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

He is in the middle of his 11th MLB season.

MLB Insider Makes Honest Statement About Judge’s Injury

In a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Buster Olney was asked about Judge.

Mad Dog: “Buster, are you a little worried? I wasn’t here for it, but I know the Cashman press conference seemed to indicate that Judge is still miles away and they weren’t expecting to really see that much with the imaging when they did it in the last week or when they do it in the upcoming week. I was surprised, and he almost made it sound like we’ll be lucky to have him by the end of the year. Is that just him talking? What’s your take with that?”

Olney: “No, I think yeah, Chris, I think they’re slow playing the injury. It’s a lot like what the Dodgers have done in recent years where they’re basically telling their stars, look, we just want to make sure you’re okay at the end of the year. Cashman acknowledged that Judge is not going to be at 100% when he comes back, but they will get him back for the most meaningful games. I think it surprised people that he’s going to be out as long as he is going to be out, which could be, you know, late August, sometime early September.”

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Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-20 in 43 games at home).