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MLB Insider Makes Honest Statement About Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Injury

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will resume action when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The Yankees will remain without Aaron Judge, as the three-time MVP has been out with an injury since May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on July 9): “Set for reimaging during All-Star break, which could show enough healing to increase activities. Judge has been performing lower-body exercises and weight-room work.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

He is in the middle of his 11th MLB season.

MLB Insider Makes Honest Statement About Judge’s Injury

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2026 in New York City.

In a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, Buster Olney was asked about Judge.

Mad Dog: “Buster, are you a little worried? I wasn’t here for it, but I know the Cashman press conference seemed to indicate that Judge is still miles away and they weren’t expecting to really see that much with the imaging when they did it in the last week or when they do it in the upcoming week. I was surprised, and he almost made it sound like we’ll be lucky to have him by the end of the year. Is that just him talking? What’s your take with that?”

Olney: “No, I think yeah, Chris, I think they’re slow playing the injury. It’s a lot like what the Dodgers have done in recent years where they’re basically telling their stars, look, we just want to make sure you’re okay at the end of the year. Cashman acknowledged that Judge is not going to be at 100% when he comes back, but they will get him back for the most meaningful games. I think it surprised people that he’s going to be out as long as he is going to be out, which could be, you know, late August, sometime early September.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-20 in 43 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Insider Makes Honest Statement About Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Injury

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