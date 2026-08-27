MLB Insider Makes Statement On Giancarlo Stanton’s New York Yankees Future

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They most recently won by a score of 9-3 (on Wednesday).

Insider Makes Statement On Giancarlo Stanton’s Future

The Yankees are in the middle of another series without former MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out of action since April 24.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Sustained a “moderate” left calf strain after falling while running bases Aug. 20. Had been nearing the recovery of a right calf strain. Manager Aaron Boone said the club is “not ruling anything out” but acknowledged it will be difficult for Stanton to return in time to contribute this season. He was moved to the 60-day IL on Aug. 25.”

On Thursday, ESPN’s Buster Olney was asked about Stanton’s future (via The Michael Kay Show).

Kay: “Now, one guy that we know is not coming back, Buster, is Giancarlo Stanton. Fans are very reactionary. I’ve heard a lot of it on this show. Well, they’ve got to release him. I don’t see any wisdom in releasing him. Why would you do that? What do you think the future holds for him, though?”

Olney: “It’s funny. I actually had a conversation about this the other day with a player I probably should leave unnamed. We were talking about how this could wind up for Stanton, because as you know, 500 home runs for him is a big deal. It potentially could be his ticket someday into the Hall of Fame. He’s 44 away from that at this time. I think, and you’re 100% right, there’s no upside for the Yankees to releasing him now. He’s going to be making just $15 million on his contract next year. So you bring him into spring training, whenever that is, whenever they get back to playing baseball. You see what you have, and maybe he has a resurgence. Maybe he winds up playing 100 games and he hits 30 home runs. I don’t know. I think 500 though is going to be such a big number for him that if he makes progress next year, I could see him staying on and signing with another team. Probably not the Yankees. As Judge gets older, you’re going to want to DH him more. I don’t imagine the Yankees would pick up the club option for him for 2028. But yeah, I think he’s going to continue to try to play.”

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Stanton is in the middle of his 9th year with the Yankees.

He had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.