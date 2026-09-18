New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will resume action after an off day on Thursday.

They will play three games with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday (at Target Field) by a score of 5-4.

José Caballero was not in the lineup.

That said, he had one run and one RBI off the bench.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/18 P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B G. Cole SP”

Caballero remains out of Friday’s lineup against the Diamondbacks.

Right now, the 30-year-old is batting .234 with 92 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 49 runs and 32 stolen bases in 129 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Prior to New York, Caballero had spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

Following their series in Arizona, they will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Looking At The D-Backs Right Now

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with an 80-73 record in 153 games.

Following their series with New York, the Diamondbacks will head on the road to visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver.