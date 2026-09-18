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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees prepares in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will resume action after an off day on Thursday.

They will play three games with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday (at Target Field) by a score of 5-4.

José Caballero was not in the lineup.

That said, he had one run and one RBI off the bench.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees throws to first base after fielding the ball against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/18 P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B G. Cole SP”

Caballero remains out of Friday’s lineup against the Diamondbacks.

Right now, the 30-year-old is batting .234 with 92 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 49 runs and 32 stolen bases in 129 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

GettyDetail of the Players’ Weekend logo on the hat worn by José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Prior to New York, Caballero had spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

Following their series in Arizona, they will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Looking At The D-Backs Right Now

GettyGabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases on a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Chase Field on September 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with an 80-73 record in 153 games.

Following their series with New York, the Diamondbacks will head on the road to visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

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