NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after his third inning two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
He is in the middle of his 4th season at the MLB level.
Social Media Reacts To Lineup
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Friday night, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will open up a three-game series with the New York Mets.The Yankees most recently beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 10-3 on Thursday.José Caballero was not in the starting lineup.New York Yankees Announce José Caballero DecisionFor Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced […]
New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Mets Series