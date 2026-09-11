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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Mets Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after his third inning two run double against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will open up a three-game series with the New York Mets.

The Yankees most recently beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 10-3 on Thursday.

José Caballero was not in the starting lineup.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/11 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP”

Caballero remains out of the lineup on Friday.

He is currently batting .233 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 45 runs and 31 stolen bases in 124 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees prepares in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Prior to New York, Caballero had spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his 4th season at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate the win over the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Mets Series

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