New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Mets Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and New York Mets will open up a three-game series with the New York Mets.

The Yankees most recently beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 10-3 on Thursday.

José Caballero was not in the starting lineup.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/11 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP”

Caballero remains out of the lineup on Friday.

He is currently batting .233 with 89 hits, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 45 runs and 31 stolen bases in 124 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Prior to New York, Caballero had spent time with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

He is in the middle of his 4th season at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup