New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Rays Series

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx) earlier this week.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

Ahead of their series with the Rays, the Yankees announced their starting lineup for Game 1.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 10/3 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. Garcia Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B G. Cole SP”

José Caballero is not in the lineup, so he will start the series on the bench.

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his second year with the Yankees.

He finished the regular season .231 with 95 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 50 runs and 34 stolen bases in 136 games.

Caballero is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Before New York, he had spent time with the Seattle Mariners (and Rays).

MLB.com wrote (on July 31, 2025): “Tampa Bay Rays traded SS José Caballero to New York Yankees for CF Everson Pereira and Future Considerations. Player To Be Named Later or Cash Considerations.”

Looking At The Yankees

Looking At The Rays