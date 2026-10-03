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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Rays Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx) earlier this week.

New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Rays, the Yankees announced their starting lineup for Game 1.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 10/3 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. Garcia Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B G. Cole SP”

José Caballero is not in the lineup, so he will start the series on the bench.

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his second year with the Yankees.

He finished the regular season .231 with 95 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 50 runs and 34 stolen bases in 136 games.

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York runs out his home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City.

Caballero is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level.

Before New York, he had spent time with the Seattle Mariners (and Rays).

MLB.com wrote (on July 31, 2025): “Tampa Bay Rays traded SS José Caballero to New York Yankees for CF Everson Pereira and Future Considerations. Player To Be Named Later or Cash Considerations.”

Looking At The Yankees

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Looking At The Rays

GettyTampa Bay Rays players pose after clinching the AL East title in game two of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Rays Series

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