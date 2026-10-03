NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on July 31, 2025): “Tampa Bay Rays traded SS José Caballero to New York Yankees for CF Everson Pereira and Future Considerations. Player To Be Named Later or Cash Considerations.”
Looking At The Yankees
Looking At The Rays
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx) earlier this week.New York Yankees Announce José Caballero DecisionAhead of their series with the Rays, the Yankees announced their starting lineup for Game 1.Underdog MLB wrote: […]
New York Yankees Announce José Caballero Decision Before Rays Series