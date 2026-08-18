New York Yankees Star Jose Caballero Makes Ben Rice Statement

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a new series when they visit the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

The Yankees are coming off a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Ben Rice was the hero, as he hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning.

He bounced back after an error the inning before.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Rather than dwell on his costly 9th-inning error, Ben Rice atoned for it with a game-winning dinger in the 10th.”

Jose Caballero Makes Ben Rice Statement

After the game, José Caballero was asked about Rice (via YES Network).

“Reporter: “What’d you think of the swing out of Ben Rice, especially considering the way he’s been kind of going through it a little bit at the plate?”

Caballero: “Oh, it was great. It was great to see him succeed in delivering that top of the 10th, especially after what happened in the ninth, and just put us on top… It’s good to see him succeed.”

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Looking At Rice

Looking At Caballero

Looking At The Yankees