New York Yankees Star Jose Caballero Makes Ben Rice Statement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jose Caballero #72 of the New York runs out his home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
GettyBen Rice #22 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
After the game, José Caballero was asked about Rice (via YES Network).
“Reporter: “What’d you think of the swing out of Ben Rice, especially considering the way he’s been kind of going through it a little bit at the plate?”
Caballero: “Oh, it was great. It was great to see him succeed in delivering that top of the 10th, especially after what happened in the ninth, and just put us on top… It’s good to see him succeed.”
Looking At Rice
GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Looking At Caballero
GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice ahead of the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City.
Looking At The Yankees
GettyNew York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and is ejected in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a new series when they visit the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.The Yankees are coming off a 4-3 win on Sunday.Ben Rice was the hero, as he hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning.He bounced back after an error the inning before.Gary Phillips of NY Daily […]
New York Yankees Star Jose Caballero Makes Ben Rice Statement