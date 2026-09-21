New York Yankees Star Jose Caballero Makes Bold Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees lost the final game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 8-4 (at Chase Field).

The Yankees also dropped two out of three games in the series.

Jose Caballero finished with one strikeout and no hits in four at-bats.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Ballgame over, Arizona wins. 8-4 is your final at Chase Field. The Yankees dropped two of three in the desert. They’re 6 games behind Tampa Bay with 7 to play.”

Jose Caballero Makes Bold Statement

After the game, Caballero met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Barrage of home runs for you guys there in that third inning to knock Burns out. But aside from that the offense was very quiet. What were they doing, their relievers in particular, that really held you guys down?”

Caballero: “Like you said, I think we put good swings early in the game. And whenever the bullpen came in, they were dotting pitches. They were doing their thing. And like I said, I feel like we need to play better. We need to try to cut some of the bad innings and try to do something different. But I think we’re going to be just fine in the postseason.”

Reporter: “What tells you that?”

Caballero: “This team, what we’ve been doing the whole year. And I’ve seen it before. So it’s no concern about the team offensively or pitching-wise. So just waiting for the postseason and do our best in the postseason. That was our first goal. And from now it’s a race to the title.”

Caballero is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (and second with the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will now return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-66 record in 155 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 6.0 games back of the Rays.