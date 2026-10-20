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Current New York Yankees Star Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 18: José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Aaron Judge #99 after scoring a run against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 18, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season, but they had another letdown during the MLB playoffs.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (and lost the final game in the Bronx).

One of the reasons for their early exit was that three-time MVP Aaron Judge did not play in a 2026 playoff game.

MLB.com wrote (on October 7): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and was not active for AL Wild Card Series or Division Series.”

Current Yankees Star Makes Aaron Judge Statement

GettyJosé Caballero #72 celebrates with Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on August 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

In a recent interview with Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show), José Caballero was asked about Judge.

Kay: “How much did you guys miss Aaron Judge?”

Caballero: “A lot, man. He’s going to be missed every time he’s not in the lineup. He’s our captain. He’s our top guy. Of course, we’re going to miss him every time he’s not in the lineup, but I think we had the talent and we had everything even without him, and we didn’t achieve our goal.”

Looking At Caballero

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees scores after teammate Aaron Judge #99 is hit by a pitch in the second inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The bases were loaded and a run was scored on the play.

Caballero has now spent four seasons at the MLB level.

He is coming off his second year playing for the Yankees where he batted .231 with 95 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 50 runs and 34 stolen bases in 136 games.

The 30-year-old has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

The 34-year-old finished this past year batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Current New York Yankees Star Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

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