Current New York Yankees Star Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season, but they had another letdown during the MLB playoffs.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (and lost the final game in the Bronx).

One of the reasons for their early exit was that three-time MVP Aaron Judge did not play in a 2026 playoff game.

MLB.com wrote (on October 7): “Has a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and was not active for AL Wild Card Series or Division Series.”

Current Yankees Star Makes Aaron Judge Statement

In a recent interview with Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show), José Caballero was asked about Judge.

Kay: “How much did you guys miss Aaron Judge?”

Caballero: “A lot, man. He’s going to be missed every time he’s not in the lineup. He’s our captain. He’s our top guy. Of course, we’re going to miss him every time he’s not in the lineup, but I think we had the talent and we had everything even without him, and we didn’t achieve our goal.”

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Looking At Caballero

Caballero has now spent four seasons at the MLB level.

He is coming off his second year playing for the Yankees where he batted .231 with 95 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 50 runs and 34 stolen bases in 136 games.

The 30-year-old has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners.

Looking At Judge

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his career with the Yankees.

The 34-year-old finished this past year batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games.