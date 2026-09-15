New York Yankees Star José Caballero Makes Honest Statement After Twins Game

On Monday night, the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins by a score of 8-3 at Target Field.

The Yankees have also clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

José Caballero had a big night, finishing with two hits (including one home run).

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote (during the game): “And the Yankees clinch a playoff spot. Blue Jays lose. There will be a champagne and beer celebration in the Yankees’ clubhouse tonight. I brought a poncho.”

Caballero Makes Honest Statement After Twins Game

After the game, Caballero spoke to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Marakovits: “The runs were a little hard to come by early in this one, but you got the party started. How were you able to get a hold of that one?”

Caballero: “You know, the team needed it. It was a close game at the beginning and I felt good at the plate and I got a pitch that I could drive and… I’m really happy that I could help the team.”

Marakovits: “You mentioned you feel good at the plate. The at-bats haven’t been all that consistent lately. Just how are you able to remain locked in like that?”

Caballero: “You know, us as players, we’re all always competitive and… I think that’s what sparked me, always try to do my best and always try to help the team somehow. And I’m really glad I could help the team today.”

Marakovits: “I was going to ask you, how meaningful is it that you played a major role in this one?”

Caballero: “You know, it’s great. It’s always great to have a big night on a big night like it was tonight. We know that we needed this win to clinch, and it’s always good to know that it’s an important game.”

Marakovits: “Hey, you guys checked the first box here, but you’re chasing your former team for that AL East title. What does this team need to do to try to make sure that you guys not only catch the Rays but pass them?”

Caballero: “You know, at the end of the day, play game by game. We’ve been doing that lately and it’s paying off. And we just have to continue that and… simplify everything and show how great of a team we are, and I think we’re going to be in a good spot.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees (87-63) have two more games with the Twins.

They will then visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.