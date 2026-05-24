New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Royals Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They lost Friday’s game by a score of 4-2 (and Saturday’s matchup was postponed).

Yankees Make Call On Stanton Before Royals Series

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

On Monday, they will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

Stanton will not make the trip with the team.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton will remain behind in New York when the team leaves for their road trip to KC and Sacramento. He will undergo imaging on his calf, hoping to be cleared for running.”

Before the injury, the five-time MLB All-Star is batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his ninth year with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton Update

Here’s what people were saying:

@NYsportsaddict_: “I’m sorry I love him but this has to be his last year on the team. Can not have a guy penciled in as your DH every year when he’s hurt for at least 3 months of every season.”

@UneasyPerk: “Dude’s been out for exactly 30 days. It’s insane”

@Nobody1526138: “We all appreciate what he’s done in the playoffs, but they have to cut him loose. I mean he’s taking up a roster spot and he’s only playing half the games every year. And when he does play, he’s as one dimensional as you get.”

@DJSatane: “he won’t be back until july”

Yankees Ahead Of Road Trip

The Yankees came into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-22 record in 52 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Following three games with the Royals, the Yankees will visit the Athletics in California.