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New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Royals Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

They lost Friday’s game by a score of 4-2 (and Saturday’s matchup was postponed).

Yankees Make Call On Stanton Before Royals Series

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to game one of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

On Monday, they will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

Stanton will not make the trip with the team.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton will remain behind in New York when the team leaves for their road trip to KC and Sacramento. He will undergo imaging on his calf, hoping to be cleared for running.”

Before the injury, the five-time MLB All-Star is batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his ninth year with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton Update

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before Game Three of the Division Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on October 09, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying:

@NYsportsaddict_: “I’m sorry I love him but this has to be his last year on the team. Can not have a guy penciled in as your DH every year when he’s hurt for at least 3 months of every season.”

@UneasyPerk: “Dude’s been out for exactly 30 days. It’s insane”

@Nobody1526138: “We all appreciate what he’s done in the playoffs, but they have to cut him loose. I mean he’s taking up a roster spot and he’s only playing half the games every year. And when he does play, he’s as one dimensional as you get.”

@DJSatane: “he won’t be back until july”

Yankees Ahead Of Road Trip

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after striking out during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees came into Sunday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-22 record in 52 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Following three games with the Royals, the Yankees will visit the Athletics in California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Royals Series

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