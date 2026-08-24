New York Yankees Call Up 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Astros Series

The New York Yankees are slated to begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Yankees are reportedly planning to call up a seven-year MLB veteran before Tuesday’s game.

New York Yankees Call Up 7-Year MLB Veteran Justin Topa

Via the New York Post’s Joel Sherman: Source: The Yankees are planning to call up reliever Justin Topa, who they recently signed.

Update: The Yankees officially promoted Topa and moved Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day IL

The Yankees signed Topa to a minor-league deal on Aug. 14.

He allowed just one earned run on five hits and one walk in five innings across four appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Minnesota Twins designated Topa for assignment on May 19 after he posted an 8.05 ERA over 19 innings this year. Minnesota released him after he cleared waivers.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Topa, 35, to a minor-league deal on May 30.

Toronto released Topa on July 4. He never appeared in a big-league game with the Blue Jays.

The Kansas City Royals signed Topa to a minor-league deal on July 7.

Kansas City released Topa on Aug. 9, allowing him to sign with New York. Topa never appeared in an MLB game with the Royals.

Topa has posted a 1.75 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 15 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level this year.

More About Yankees RHP Justin Topa

Topa made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020. After pitching for Milwaukee from 2020-22, Topa was traded to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Joseph Hernandez.

Topa posted an 8.35 ERA over 18 1/3 innings with the Brewers.

Topa had an amazing 2023 season with the Mariners, recording a 2.61 ERA over 69 innings.

The Mariners traded Topa to the Twins as part of the Jorge Polanco deal after the 2023 season. Topa appeared in just three games in 2024 due to an injury.

He recorded a 3.90 ERA over 60 innings with Minnesota in 2025.

Overall, Topa has a career 4.27 ERA with 141 strikeouts over 168 2/3 innings.