New York Yankees Call Up 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Astros Series

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 26: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks with members of the press during a pre-game interview prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
The Yankees are reportedly planning to call up a seven-year MLB veteran before Tuesday’s game.
New York Yankees Call Up 7-Year MLB Veteran Justin Topa
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 03: Justin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Target Field on May 03, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Blue Jays 4-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:
• Signed RHP Justin Topa (#56) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.
• Transferred DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list.
The Yankees signed Topa to a minor-league deal on Aug. 14.
He allowed just one earned run on five hits and one walk in five innings across four appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 07: Justin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Target Field on April 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Tigers 4-2. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The Minnesota Twins designated Topa for assignment on May 19 after he posted an 8.05 ERA over 19 innings this year. Minnesota released him after he cleared waivers.
The Toronto Blue Jays signed Topa, 35, to a minor-league deal on May 30.
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – MARCH 26: Justin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Toronto released Topa on July 4. He never appeared in a big-league game with the Blue Jays.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – APRIL 12: Victor Caratini #37 of the Minnesota Twins and Justin Topa #48 celebrate after their MLB game win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Kansas City released Topa on Aug. 9, allowing him to sign with New York. Topa never appeared in an MLB game with the Royals.
Topa has posted a 1.75 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 15 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level this year.
More About Yankees RHP Justin Topa
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Justin Topa #48 of the Minnesota Twins throws in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Topa made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020. After pitching for Milwaukee from 2020-22, Topa was traded to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Joseph Hernandez.
Topa posted an 8.35 ERA over 18 1/3 innings with the Brewers.
Topa had an amazing 2023 season with the Mariners, recording a 2.61 ERA over 69 innings.
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The Mariners traded Topa to the Twins as part of the Jorge Polanco deal after the 2023 season. Topa appeared in just three games in 2024 due to an injury.
He recorded a 3.90 ERA over 60 innings with Minnesota in 2025.
Overall, Topa has a career 4.27 ERA with 141 strikeouts over 168 2/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Call Up 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Astros Series