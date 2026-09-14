New York Yankees All-Star Making Less Than $1 Million This Year

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 (in the Bronx).

With the win, they secured a 2-1 series victory.

Cam Schlittler was brilliant, as he only allowed one hit with eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

New York Yankees All-Star Making Less Than $1 Million

Schlittler (who was a 2026 MLB All-Star) is in the middle of an incredible year.

It’s worth noting that the 25-year-old is making less than $1 million this season.

The Yankees are paying him $801,425.

Social Media On Schlittler

Here’s what people have been saying about Schlittler:

Bryan Hoch: “Cam Schlittler has allowed no more than one run in 21 of his 31 starts this season. In the last 110 years, only three pitchers age 25 or younger have had more in a season: Blake Snell (2018) Dean Chance (1964) Babe Ruth (1916)”

ESPN Insights: “Cam Schlittler is not only an AL Cy Young candidate this season, but he’s doing things as a Yankees starter not seen in nearly 50 years‼️ Schlittler is looking to be the first Yankees starter to finish the season with a sub-2.00 ERA since Ron Guidry finished the 1978 season with a 1.74 ERA 🤯”

@BaseballWRLD_: “Yordan Alvarez: 5.8 bWAR | 5.8 fWAR Bobby Witt Jr: 6.3 bWAR | 6.5 fWAR Cam Schlittler: 6.7 bWAR (before today) | 6.0 fWAR 7.5 RA9-WAR It’s time to legitimately talk MVP.”

@YankeeLibrarian: “Cam Schlittler might be the second-most loved player on the Yankees. He always comes through. Even when Cam isn’t on, he can navigate a lineup. He’s the ultimate underdog. Never a top prospect and was throwing low-90s at the time he was drafted. His story as a ball player is legitimately a movie. Cam’s hysterical, too, with the way he’s talked about Red Sox fans and even that comment he made about the “Let’s go Mets” chants at Yankee Stadium bothering him. He seems like a good kid but isn’t totally a Boy Scout.”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Cam Schlittler lowers his ERA to 1.95, which is tied with Jacob Misiorowski for the best in MLB”