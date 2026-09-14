Yankees Make Cam Schlittler Announcement After Series Win Against Mets

Cam Schlittler shut down the New York Mets on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. He pitched six scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

He struck out eight batters and walked two. Brett Baty’s fifth-inning double was the only hit against him. Schlittler threw 94 pitches, 60 for strikes.

The Yankees won 2-0, clinching the Subway Series. New York took two of three games, following a 6-4 win Friday and a 12-2 loss Saturday.

Schlittler improved to 14-6 on the season. His ERA dropped to 1.95, tying him with Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski for the major league lead.

He now has 228 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP in 184 2/3 innings.

Yankees Announce Cam Schlittler’s Historic Strikeout Total

After the game, the Yankees highlighted Schlittler’s season-long dominance on social media.

“Cam Schlittler has recorded 228K this season, the seventh-most by a Yankees pitcher in a single season in franchise history,” the team posted.

Schlittler has allowed one run or fewer in 21 of his 31 starts. That mark is a franchise record. Over the last 110 years, only three pitchers 25 or younger have matched it.

Schlittler is the clear favorite for the American League Cy Young Award. Toronto’s Dylan Cease remains his closest competitor.

Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone Chime in on Cam Schlittler MVP debate

No pitcher has won MVP since the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Clayton Kershaw in 2014. No American League pitcher has done it since Justin Verlander in 2011.

Houston Astros‘ Yordan Alvarez and Tampa Bay Rays‘ Junior Caminero currently lead the AL MVP race.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge weighed in on the MVP talk.

“He’s definitely pitching like an MVP. But they’ve got a Cy Young Award for a reason, best pitcher in the game. He’s got my vote, definitely, for the Cy Young,” Judge said.

Manager Aaron Boone offered a different view.

“I think valuable is a good word. He might be the MVP, too,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s been awesome. Just an awesome season, and hopefully there’s a lot left in the tank.”

Cam Schlittler Exits After Scary Injury

Schlittler’s outing ended early because of injury. Bo Bichette hit a 111.5 mph comebacker off the back of Schlittler’s right leg.

The line drive struck him in the sixth inning with two outs. Schlittler recorded the out, then walked to the clubhouse.

Boone said afterward he expects Schlittler to be fine. Schlittler echoed that sentiment after the game.

“Feeling good. Hamstring, hard hit. So it’ll be a fun couple days trying to get that recovered. But I think we’re in a good spot,” Schlittler said.