Young New York Yankees Star Calls Out Rival Fanbase Ahead Of Crucial Start

Last season, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays met in the MLB Playoffs for the first time in the history of the two franchises, and it was one of the most talk about series in recent memory.

Both teams came in with loaded lineups and talented starting rotations, but in the American League Division Series, it was the rising Blue Jays that came away winners 3-1, advancing all the way to the World Series. During the series, there was plenty to be said from both sides, and with the two American League East powerhouses targeting a deep run this season, this is a rivalry that’s only getting hotter.

Cam Schlittler Slated for Key Start Against the Blue Jays

On Friday, the Yankees and Blue Jays kicked off a critical weekend series, the Yankees first in Toronto since their ALDS matchup a year ago, with the Blue Jays winning Game 1 8-5 behind Alejandro Kirk’s heroics in his return. Things don’t get easy for Toronto from here however, as they now take on a genuine AL Cy Young candidate in Cam Schlittler, who has been dominant throughout the 2026 campaign.

In 14 starts this season, Schlittler has posted a record of 7-3 with a ridiculous 1.87 ERA along with 89 strikeouts across 82.0 innings of work. The Blue Jays have been up to the task against some of baseball’s best pitchers this season however, and with the lineup fully healthy, this could be one of the best matchups we see across the league for several weeks.

Cam Schlittler Calls out Blue Jays Fans Ahead of key Matchup

During the post-season encounter a year ago, plenty was said across both fan bases on social media, but it wasn’t just the fans that did the talking, as Schlittler had plenty to say as well. Following his loss to Toronto in the playoffs a year ago, DM’s between he and Blue Jays fans were leaked, showing just how reactionary he was towards the fanbase following one of the biggest games of his career.

It seems as though Schlittler hasn’t let that go yet, as he addressed the fanbase ahead of Saturday’s game, stating that he thinks the fanbase is easy to ‘rage-bait’, and while he respects their love and passion for their team, he still doesn’t like them.

“They’re easy to rage-bait, I think,” Schlittler said. “All the stuff last year in the playoffs or whatever it is, they’ve got a whole country behind them, so there’s a lot. They’re passionate about it. You respect them for that, but I don’t really like them. They ended our season last year. I hope everyone’s got that chip on their shoulder.”

Now, Schlittler has the opportunity to go out and shut up the entire country of Canada and the loyal fans of the Blue Jays with his start on Saturday, but after scoring eight runs in the series opener on Friday night, that’s going to be much easier said than done for the 25-year-old right-hander.