Cam Schlittler Drops Blunt Quote on Mets Fans After Yankees Series Win

The New York Yankees secured a series victory over the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon with a 2-0 victory on the back of right-handed ace Cam Schlittler.

Schlittler continued his dominant and likely Cy Young season by completing 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out eight batters in the process.

Schlittler Drops Blunt Quote on Mets Fans

After the win, Schlittler spoke about wanting to quiet all the Mets fans who traveled to Yankee Stadium after he had to hear them during their 12-2 win on Saturday.

Via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic: “It was a little frustrating yesterday hearing all of the Mets chants. I wanted to make sure I came in here today and shut that down.”

Cam Schlittler on his mindset coming into his start today: “It was a little frustrating yesterday hearing all of the Mets chants. I wanted to make sure I came in here today and shut that down.” — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 13, 2026

Looking at Schlittler’s Dominant 2026 Campaign

While Schlittler burst onto the scene as a rookie last year in the 14 starts he logged, posting a 2.96 ERA, he’s taken a significant step forward.

Sunday was his 31st start of the season, but he entered the day with a league-best 2.01 ERA and a 0.918 WHIP.

Schlittler now has 228 strikeouts, and while Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease has a legitimate case for the AL Cy Young Award, it seems like Schlittler has positioned himself firmly in the lead to receive the honor, while Milwaukee Brewers second-year ace Jacob Misiorowski is running away with the honor in the National League.

Yankees Right Now

After winning on Sunday, the Yankees are now 86-63 overall and trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 4.0 games for both the AL East division lead and the American League as a whole.

The Yankees will begin a series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, followed by remaining series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays, and Baltimore Orioles.