Cam Schlittler Drops Viral Quote After Yankees’ Game 1 Win Over Red Sox

The New York Yankees dominated their way to a 9-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

They were led by a dominant offensive output from Ben Rice, who homered twice, including a grand slam, and recorded three hits, while right-handed pitcher and AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler set the tone on the mound.

Schlittler pitched 6.1 shutout innings, throwing a career-high 117 pitches, allowing zero runs and just two hits while striking out 10 batters. His ERA when facing the Red Sox is now down to just 0.47 across 38.2 innings during his two-year career thus far.

Schlittler Drops Viral Postgame Quote After Yankees Win

After New York’s victory, Schlittler made it clear, channeling his inner Kobe Bryant, that the Yankees still had work to do.

“The job’s not done,” Schlittler said after the win. “But it’s very well known that if you want to be a legend, which is obviously the goal, you’ve got to do it in the postseason.”

“If you want to be a legend, which is obviously the goal, you’ve got to do it in the postseason.” -Cam Schlittler pic.twitter.com/Ovk17196rE — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 30, 2026

Schlittler Addresses MVP Chants

After receiving MVP chants from the Yankees crowd throughout the game, especially toward the end of his outing. Schlittler remained quite humble postgame and deflected that praise onto his teammate and three-time MVP Aaron Judge, who is unavailable for the Wild Card Series.

“We already got an MVP in this locker room,” Schlittler said. “He’s won three of them. I mean, if he were in there this whole season, he’d probably have it.

“I wouldn’t say I am an MVP. But it’s good to kind of embrace that fact from the fans. And just knowing that they trust me and they have full confidence in me to get outs is kind of really all that matters.