New York Yankees Star Cam Schlittler off to a Historic Start to his MLB Career

The New York Yankees have always seemed to have some good young players coming through their organization, and in 2026, things are absolutely no different, as they’ve seen several key pieces of the future established as full-time big leaguers. With the likes of Spencer Jones, George Lombard Jr. and others coming through, the future remains very bright for a team that’s currently sitting in second place in the American League East division.

One player that’s already begun his MLB career in impressive fashion is young right-hander Cam Schlittler, who has already established himself as one of the Yankees best arms and a key piece of the future in the pitching rotation. Not only is he one of the best Yankees young pitchers we’ve seen in recent years, but he’s one of baseball’s best, and somehow, despite all of the history around this storied sport, Schlittler has made history.

Cam Schlittler Dominates his First 30 MLB Starts

Not only has Cam Schlittler been good, but he’s been downright dominant, and this season has been no different, as Schlittler has gone 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA across 16 appearances, tallying 109 strikeouts in 95.0 innings of work. In the absence of Gerrit Cole, Schlittler has established himself as the Yankees ace, and deservedly so, he’s been placed in discussions with some of baseball’s best young arms.

Now, the statistics have been shown that clearly back that up, as Schlittler has not only performed at the level of Paul Skenes across his first 30 starts, but he’s made MLB history in that time with impressive performance after impressive performance for a team that’s desperately needed it.

Is Cam Schlittler a Future Cy Young Award Winner?

In those 30 starts, Schlittler has thrown 168.0 innings, becoming the second player in MLB history to tally the following numbers: 2.25 ERA or lower (2.25 ERA exactly), 190+ strikeouts (193) and less than 50 walks (49).

The other player to achieve those numbers through 30 starts? Paul Skenes, who is already a two-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner and a Rookie of the Year, showing the kind of company that Schlittler has placed himself in early in his big league career. What makes Schlittler’s performances even more impressive are the injuries around him the team have dealt with, as Cole, Carlos Rodon and other veterans have missed significant time, making Cam’s role that much more important to the Yankees success in that span.

At 25-years-old, Schlittler is likely to be named an All-Star in 2026 given his incredible performances, and if he can stay healthy throughout his career, with his impressive arsenal, immense confidence and physical traits, there’s no reason why he couldn’t be a Cy Young winner multiple times throughout his career. Obviously, Schlittler won’t be looking back on these numbers and getting complacent, as he still has a massive role to play for a Yankees team chasing a World Series in 2026, but for fans of the team, it’s hard not to get excited when a young pitcher arrives and immediately begins to dominate the best competition in the world like this.