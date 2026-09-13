Cam Schlittler Injury Update Looks Painful for Yankees

Cam Schlittler is a player the New York Yankees can’t afford to lose to an injury.

He’s contending for the AL Cy Young, and he’s been one of the best players in the sport in 2026.

Schlittler proved this year, after a hot finish to last season, that he’s no fluke. He’s a rising star and capable of shutting down any offense in the sport.

On Sunday, Schlittler’s goal was to shut down the New York Mets.

But then he took a line drive directly off his body from Bo Bichette, and everyone held their breaths.

What Happened to Cam Schlittler?

Schlittler was pitching to the Mets with two outs in the top of the sixth inning when Bichette laced a line drive up the middle.

The liner was measured at 111 miles per hour.

Schlittler limped off in some clear pain and went straight to the clubhouse.

Cam Schlittler went directly to the clubhouse after being hit with an 111 MPH line drive off the bat of Bo Bichette pic.twitter.com/RtftsmwxUX — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 13, 2026

There’s a Catch

There’s something important to note here, though.

There’s no immediate indication of whether Schlittler is leaving the game, due to an injury or otherwise.

The Yankees got the out at first base off the deflection, which meant the half inning was over.

Schlittler was going to get a chance to recover, if he wasn’t seriously hurt. Given how he was pitching already, the Yanks likely wouldn’t mind him back on the mound.

It was a shutout through six innings for Schlittler, who continues dominating every time he pitches in pinstripes.

Yankees Pull Schlittler

In the end, the Yankees pulled Schlittler. He didn’t come back for the seventh inning.

Brent Headrick, the quality lefty out of the bullpen, came into the game.

Schlittler allowed just one hit and two walks in his six innings with eight strikeouts.

The lanky righty had thrown 94 pitches, though, so that would be an amount that could get him pulled from the game. It’s not clear which way the Yankees were really going here.

There should be an update after the game.

Yankees fans will be hoping for the best.