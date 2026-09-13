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Cam Schlittler Injury Update Looks Painful for Yankees

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Cam Schlittler pitches on Sunday for the Yankees against the Mets.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Cam Schlittler is a player the New York Yankees can’t afford to lose to an injury.

He’s contending for the AL Cy Young, and he’s been one of the best players in the sport in 2026.

Schlittler proved this year, after a hot finish to last season, that he’s no fluke. He’s a rising star and capable of shutting down any offense in the sport.

On Sunday, Schlittler’s goal was to shut down the New York Mets.

But then he took a line drive directly off his body from Bo Bichette, and everyone held their breaths.

What Happened to Cam Schlittler?

Schlittler was pitching to the Mets with two outs in the top of the sixth inning when Bichette laced a line drive up the middle.

The liner was measured at 111 miles per hour.

Schlittler limped off in some clear pain and went straight to the clubhouse.

There’s a Catch

There’s something important to note here, though.

There’s no immediate indication of whether Schlittler is leaving the game, due to an injury or otherwise.

The Yankees got the out at first base off the deflection, which meant the half inning was over.

Schlittler was going to get a chance to recover, if he wasn’t seriously hurt. Given how he was pitching already, the Yanks likely wouldn’t mind him back on the mound.

It was a shutout through six innings for Schlittler, who continues dominating every time he pitches in pinstripes.

Yankees Pull Schlittler

In the end, the Yankees pulled Schlittler. He didn’t come back for the seventh inning.

Brent Headrick, the quality lefty out of the bullpen, came into the game.

Schlittler allowed just one hit and two walks in his six innings with eight strikeouts.

The lanky righty had thrown 94 pitches, though, so that would be an amount that could get him pulled from the game. It’s not clear which way the Yankees were really going here.

There should be an update after the game.

Yankees fans will be hoping for the best.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Cam Schlittler Injury Update Looks Painful for Yankees

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