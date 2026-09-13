Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement on Injury After New York Yankees Win

The New York Yankees secured a 2-0 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday at Yankee Stadium to win the series and improve to 86-63 on the season.

Making another stellar start on Sunday afternoon was Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, who pitched 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out eight batters in the process.

However, a scary moment occurred when Schlittler took a hard line drive off his hamstring. The ball came off the bat at 111.5 mph and forced him to exit the game in the seventh inning.

Status alert: Cam Schlittler leaves game after being hit by 111.5 MPH comebacker. Schlittler was at 94 pitches when he was removed to start the 7th.pic.twitter.com/qdGw4Mucln — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Schlittler Makes Statement on Injury

After the win, Schlittler spoke about the hamstring issue and sounded optimistic that it isn’t anything serious. He expects to make his next start, which will likely come later this week against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Feeling good. Hamstring, hard hit,” Schlittler said. “So it’ll be a fun couple days trying to get that recovered. But I think we’re in a good spot.”

Cam Schlittler after being hit by a comebacker: “Feeling good. Hamstring, hard hit. So it’ll be a fun couple days trying to get that recovered. But I think we’re in a good spot.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 13, 2026

Aaron Boone Speaks on Play

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also spoke about Schlittler getting hit by a line drive and echoed that he believes the team’s ace will be fine.

“I think so, yeah, he got it pretty good off the hamstring, but hopefully we should be ok.”

Schlittler’s 2026 Season

In his second MLB season, Schlittler has completely exceeded expectations after bursting onto the scene as a rookie last year in 14 starts.

This year, however, Schlittler made his 31st start of the season on Sunday and entered the day with a league-best 2.01 ERA. He has now improved his record to 14-6 on the year while tallying 228 strikeouts, further solidifying his case for the American League Cy Young A