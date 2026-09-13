Hi, Subscriber

Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement on Injury After New York Yankees Win

  • 259 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout after the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees secured a 2-0 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday at Yankee Stadium to win the series and improve to 86-63 on the season.

Making another stellar start on Sunday afternoon was Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, who pitched 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out eight batters in the process.

However, a scary moment occurred when Schlittler took a hard line drive off his hamstring. The ball came off the bat at 111.5 mph and forced him to exit the game in the seventh inning.

Schlittler Makes Statement on Injury

After the win, Schlittler spoke about the hamstring issue and sounded optimistic that it isn’t anything serious. He expects to make his next start, which will likely come later this week against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Feeling good. Hamstring, hard hit,” Schlittler said. “So it’ll be a fun couple days trying to get that recovered. But I think we’re in a good spot.”

Aaron Boone Speaks on Play

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also spoke about Schlittler getting hit by a line drive and echoed that he believes the team’s ace will be fine.

“I think so, yeah, he got it pretty good off the hamstring, but hopefully we should be ok.”

Schlittler’s 2026 Season

In his second MLB season, Schlittler has completely exceeded expectations after bursting onto the scene as a rookie last year in 14 starts.

This year, however, Schlittler made his 31st start of the season on Sunday and entered the day with a league-best 2.01 ERA. He has now improved his record to 14-6 on the year while tallying 228 strikeouts, further solidifying his case for the American League Cy Young A

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Cam Schlittler Makes Honest Statement on Injury After New York Yankees Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x