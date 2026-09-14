Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Joins Pitcher Babe Ruth in MLB Record Book

The most impressive records set by Babe Ruth during his MLB career were as a hitter.

But it’s worth remembering that Ruth was also an exceptional left-handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox before showing his slugging prowess and eventually being traded to the New York Yankees.

A cool record book achievement on Sunday by Yankees phenom Cam Schlittler served as a good reminder of that, too.

Schlittler achieved his feat on Sunday by throwing a gem against the crosstown rival Mets.

He went 6.0 innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out eight.

Schlittler did exit the game after six innings following a line drive that hit him in the back of his right leg off the bat of Bo Bichette at 111 miles per hour.

Before that, though, he had joined a cool piece of MLB’s history.

Cam Schlittler’s New MLB History

It feels like every start features a new bit of history for Schlittler, but this one is pretty dang cool.

Schlittler is now the fourth pitcher in the last 110 years of age 25 or younger to allow zero or one run in at least 21 of his starts in a season, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Yes, a bit specific, but the point being that Schlittler often totally shuts the other team down.

The most recent pitcher to do it was Blake Snell with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

Before that, you have to go way back to 1964 when Dean Chance accomplished the feat.

And the first to do it? Babe Ruth in 1916.

Cam Schlittler has allowed no more than one run in 21 of his 31 starts this season. In the last 110 years, only three pitchers age 25 or younger have had more in a season:

Blake Snell (2018)

Dean Chance (1964)

Babe Ruth (1916) — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 13, 2026

That’s just such cool company.

Chance achieved it in the middle of the best season of his MLB career, when he won the Cy Young with the Angels in 1964.

Snell continued to be one of the more dominant pitchers, when healthy, of this era.

And then there’s the Babe.

Babe Ruth Pitching

In his career, Ruth made 163 pitching outings, including 147 stats. He had a 2.28 ERA.

The aforementioned 1916 season was his best.

That year, Ruth went 23-12 with a 1.75 ERA in 40 starts (44 appearances overall). He threw 323.2 innings with a 1.074 WHIP. Ruth struck out 170 hitters that year.

The most amazing stat of that season: Ruth allowed zero home runs. Yes, it was still the Dead Ball Era, but that’s astounding.

Ruth had already started to show his hitting ability a bit by 1916. He hit three home runs that season and had a .741 OPS.

Soon enough, he’d be the most famous athlete on the planet. But even before that, Ruth was already a special pitcher.