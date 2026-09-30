Cam Schlittler Grew Up From Red Sox Fan Into Yankees History Books

Cam Schlittler is named after Boston Bruins great Cam Neely.

This is a Boston kid, having grown up in Walpole, Massachusetts. He rooted for the Boston Red Sox, and he stayed in town for college as a lanky right-hander at Northeastern University.

Of all the players to grow into the most dominant force to ever step foot onto a mound against the Red Sox, Schlittler is quite the ironic choice.

But there he was on Tuesday night for the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series, pitching yet another gem against Boston.

There may have been a time when Schlittler wouldn’t have imagined such a fate for himself.

At this point, though, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Cam Schlittler Stats Make History

Schlittler was his usual dominant self on Tuesday night.

He went 6.1 innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Schlittler needed 117 pitches to get to that point, so he wasn’t going any further — but what a gutsy performance to begin with just to get to that moment.

It also made him one of the most dominant pitchers against a single team ever.

Schlittler has now made six career starts against the Red Sox. In those outings, he has a 0.47 ERA and an 11.41 strikeouts per nine ratio.

No other pitcher has ever had that combination against any opponent in their first six starts against them, according to OptaStats:

Cam Schlittler in 6 career starts against the Red Sox, including playoffs: 0.47 ERA

11.41 K/9 Since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913, no other MLB pitcher has had a sub-0.50 ERA & 11.00+ K/9 over his first 6 career starts against any opponent (reg & post). pic.twitter.com/avulBkKHSZ — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 30, 2026

Essentially, no one has ever been more dominant against another team than Schlittler is against Boston. The irony is astounding.

Pinstripe Power

One of the most magical features of sports is the uniforms. It’s not about what they look like. It’s about what they represent.

Pinstripes and that crossed N-Y logo are the Yankees. The Red Sox have, well, the red socks, as well as a cool script ‘B’ on their hats.

Fans grow up rooting for one, and even as the players change, their team stays the same.

Schlittler has lived a rare life where he goes from fan of one team to actually playing for another. It forced a radical change.

He may have hated the pinstripes when he was growing up. Now, Schlittler has no choice but to embrace them.

He all of a sudden became the player new to his organization that other fans would learn to root for simply because of the logo he had on his hat. It’s just that this new Yankee comes from Boston.

The Yankees’ fanbase won’t mind, though. If anything, that makes it all the more sweet.

Schlittler has become one of baseball’s fastest rising superstars, and he’s a Boston kid doing it in the Bronx for good measure.