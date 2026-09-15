Cam Schlittler Sends Strong Message After Yankees Clinch Playoff Berth

The New York Yankees secured an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

However, during the game, the Yankees learned they had clinched a spot in the MLB postseason after the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers.

The news sparked a postgame locker room celebration, and several players spoke with the media as teammates poured drinks on one another, including ace and AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler.

Schlittler Sends Strong Message After Clinching Playoffs

After reaching the postseason as a rookie last season, Schlittler will now get another taste of it with a lot more responsibility in Year 2, as he’s been the anchor for the rotation all season long.

“Great win, great clinch, obviously the job’s not done,” Schlittler said postgame. “It’s a great feeling. Playoff baseball is special. Being able to experience that a little bit last year is a great feeling… very comfortable going out there and helping this team win games.”

“Playoff baseball is special.” Cam Schlittler talks to @M_Marakovits about pitching in the postseason after the Yankees punch their ticket. pic.twitter.com/uNK77kwTER — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 15, 2026

When asked about catching the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead in the AL East, as they trail them by 3.5 games, Schlittler sounded fully confident that they have what it takes to still close the gap.

“Yeah, we played them very well this year, we still got a very good shot to win the division. So again, we just gotta stay on this, take the momentum into these next two days and into Arizona.”

Looking at Schlittler’s 2026 Season

It’s been as dominant of a 2026 season as you could ask for from Schlittler, who seems to be running away with the AL Cy Young Award with just over 10 games remaining and likely two more starts before the regular season concludes.

He currently holds a 14-6 record and an MLB-best 1.95 ERA in 31 starts and 184.2 innings, also the most in the majors, while tallying 228 strikeouts.