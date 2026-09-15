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Cam Schlittler Sends Strong Message After Yankees Clinch Playoff Berth

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Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees secured an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

However, during the game, the Yankees learned they had clinched a spot in the MLB postseason after the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers.

The news sparked a postgame locker room celebration, and several players spoke with the media as teammates poured drinks on one another, including ace and AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler.

Schlittler Sends Strong Message After Clinching Playoffs

After reaching the postseason as a rookie last season, Schlittler will now get another taste of it with a lot more responsibility in Year 2, as he’s been the anchor for the rotation all season long.

“Great win, great clinch, obviously the job’s not done,” Schlittler said postgame. “It’s a great feeling. Playoff baseball is special. Being able to experience that a little bit last year is a great feeling… very comfortable going out there and helping this team win games.”

When asked about catching the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead in the AL East, as they trail them by 3.5 games, Schlittler sounded fully confident that they have what it takes to still close the gap.

“Yeah, we played them very well this year, we still got a very good shot to win the division. So again, we just gotta stay on this, take the momentum into these next two days and into Arizona.”

Looking at Schlittler’s 2026 Season

It’s been as dominant of a 2026 season as you could ask for from Schlittler, who seems to be running away with the AL Cy Young Award with just over 10 games remaining and likely two more starts before the regular season concludes.

He currently holds a 14-6 record and an MLB-best 1.95 ERA in 31 starts and 184.2 innings, also the most in the majors, while tallying 228 strikeouts.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Cam Schlittler Sends Strong Message After Yankees Clinch Playoff Berth

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