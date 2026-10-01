Can Aaron Judge Come Back, Play in ALDS for Yankees? Injury Return News, Rules

The New York Yankees look to be heading to the American League Division Series.

Barring a disaster, the Yankees will have eliminated their rival Boston Red Sox in convincing fashion, and the questions about what comes next will begin immediately.

For starters, the opponent: It’ll be the Yankees going to Tropicana Field to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

But that’s not the main question on everyone’s mind.

The entire Yankees’ fanbase wants to know what the deal is with Aaron Judge.

The 6-foot-7 captain spent Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series watching from the dugout with a jacket on.

Will he take the long sleeves off and get back in the field, or at least up to the plate? That could be what helps to decide the series against the Rays.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a couple of updates to reporters on Wednesday before Game 2 against the Red Sox, and those will have to suffice for the moment.

Boone informed the media that Judge was in Somerset (home of the Yankees’ Double-A team) on Wednesday and took live batting practice — clearly he then made the short trek to Yankee Stadium to support his teammates.

It’s not clear yet whether Judge has run the bases as he works to return from his calf injury.

Can Aaron Judge Play in the ALDS?

The American League Divisional Series begins on Saturday, and that’s the first time Judge could potentially play. By the rules, he’ll be eligible.

He’d have to be added to the roster for that series. A team gets to set a new roster for each series — so from the AL Wild Card Series to the ALDS, changes can be made.

Judge wouldn’t have to be added, but for him to be eligible to play at some point against the Rays, he’ll have to be added onto the official ALDS roster before the series actually starts.

Why Isn’t Aaron Judge Playing Yet?

Judge has a “moderate strain of the soleus muscle in his right calf,” according to MLB.com.

The Yankees opted to keep him off their 26-man roster for the AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox, clearly not thinking he was quite ready to help.

They weren’t able to add him in the middle of the series, because the rules don’t allow that.

An advancement by the Yankees means that Judge will then get a chance to play, if he’s healthy and if the Yanks add him to the ALDS roster.

But until he’s officially added to the roster for the next round, he’ll still be in the dugout waiting.