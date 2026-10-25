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New York Yankees Legend Still Playing Baseball Despite $250 Million In Career Earnings

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NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 22,2013 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are at home for the offseason.

They lost in the ALDS for the second straight season following their 2024 run to the World Series.

The franchise has been unable to win a World Series title since the 2009 season.

New York Yankees Legend Still Playing Baseball

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees reacts after he hit an infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Robinson Cano (who was one of the team’s stars in 2009) is quietly still playing baseball.

Despite turning 44 earlier this month, Cano played the 2026 season for Diablos Rojos del México.

It’s also worth noting that Cano left the MLB with over $250 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

He last played in the MLB during the 2022 season when he spent time with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

Looking At Cano’s Yankees Run

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 26, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Cano spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career in the Bronx.

In that span, he made five MLB All-Star Games (and won the 2009 World Series title).

The Yankees had an incredible lineup that featured Cano next to other legends such as Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and Mark Teixeira.

GettyRobinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Safeco Field on August 7, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.

Cano then signed a massive contract with the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2014 season.

He made three more All-Star Games over his five-year run in Seattle.

The Mariners traded him to the New York Mets in 2019.

MLB.com wrote (on December 3, 2018): “Seattle Mariners traded 2B Robinson Cano, RHP Edwin Diaz and cash to New York Mets for RF Jay Bruce, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Gerson Bautista, CF Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn.”

GettyRobinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets takes a swing during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at the Nationals Park on April 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

Cano finished his MLB career batting .301 with 2,639 hits, 335 home runs, 1,306 RBIs, 1,262 runs and 51 stolen bases in 2,267 games (over 17 seasons).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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