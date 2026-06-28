New York Yankees Pitcher Carlos Lagrange Gets Big News

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the third game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They lost by a score of 4-1.

Yankees Pitcher Carlos Lagrange Gets Big News

Also on Saturday, Yankees prospect Carlos Lagrange got very exciting news.

Via Francys Romero of Beisbol FR: “Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange (23) will be in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, per sources. Lagrange has posted 82 SO in 62.2 IP at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while holding opponents to a .209 AVG.”

Lagrange has yet to make his MLB debut, but he has Yankees fans very excited about hist potential.

Social Media On Lagrange

Here’s what people have been saying about Lagrange recently:

@yankeesapple: “Carlos Lagrange since moving to the bullpen: 13.2 IP | 56 TBF 1.98 ERA .188 BA 12.51 K/9 3.95 BB/9 1.10 WHIP He’s worked himself into (and out of) some jams but there’s pretty clear upside here. Looking forward to seeing how he continues to progress as a RP.”

Fireside Yankees: “Carlos Lagrange earned the first save of his MiLB career, striking out two batters in 1.1 IP of scoreless work last night. He has a 1.98 ERA and 33.9% K% since being moved to the bullpen in Triple-A across six outings.”

@YankeeSource: “Seeing some good signs from Lagrange in recent appearances. He’s definitely on track for a bullpen debut barring any setbacks with his command.”

@ConorFoleyYES: “Carlos Lagrange threw one scoreless inning of relief for SWB today. Struck out two. Walked one. His shortest turnaround so far. To recap his relief outings: 6/3: 4 ip, 62 pitches 6/9: 2.2 ip, 46 pitches 6/14: 3 ip, 41 pitches 6/18: 1.2 ip, 32 pitches 6/21: 1 ip, 22 pitches”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have lost three straight games to the Red Sox, so they will look to avoid getting swept on Sunday afternoon.

Right now, they are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the American League East.

Following one more game in Boston, the Yankees will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday.