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New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt Update During Braves Series

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Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees reacts as he walks to the dugout after being pulled from the game during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees aim to sweep the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon after winning the first two games of the three-game set.

Before Sunday’s game, which is slated to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced updates on left-hander Carlos Rodón and right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

New York Yankees Reveal Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt Update

New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 23: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote (X): “Carlos Rodon is expected to have at least one more Minor League rehab start before being activated, Aaron Boone said.”

Hoch added: “Clarke Schmidt (forearm cramping) has resumed playing catch, but “we’ve got to get to that point where he’s back on the mound, which is hopefully in the next couple of days,” Aaron Boone said.”

Looking at Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón

New York Yankees v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 16, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Rodón has been on the injured list since July 3 with left elbow inflammation.

The left-hander has made just nine starts this season. In those nine outings, Rodón recorded a 3.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings.

Looking at Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt

Athletics v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Schmidt hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since July 3. He underwent internal brace surgery last summer.

The right-hander threw two innings of live BP on Tuesday but couldn’t pitch a third inning as planned due to his forearm cramping. Luckily, he should still be on the mound soon, according to Boone.

New York Yankees Right Now

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Home plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Yankees defeated the Braves 3-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-51 record. The team has a 1 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, who have the second Wild Card spot.

As for the American League East standings, the Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

After wrapping up the series with Atlanta on Sunday, New York will host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set after an off day on Monday. Game 1 of the series will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

After playing the Mariners, the Yankees will hit the road for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt Update During Braves Series

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