New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt Update During Braves Series

The New York Yankees aim to sweep the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon after winning the first two games of the three-game set.
Before Sunday’s game, which is slated to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced updates on left-hander Carlos Rodón and right-hander Clarke Schmidt.
New York Yankees Reveal Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt Update
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote (X): “Carlos Rodon is expected to have at least one more Minor League rehab start before being activated, Aaron Boone said.”
Hoch added: “Clarke Schmidt (forearm cramping) has resumed playing catch, but “we’ve got to get to that point where he’s back on the mound, which is hopefully in the next couple of days,” Aaron Boone said.”
Looking at Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón
Rodón has been on the injured list since July 3 with left elbow inflammation.
The left-hander has made just nine starts this season. In those nine outings, Rodón recorded a 3.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings.
Looking at Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt
Schmidt hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since July 3. He underwent internal brace surgery last summer.
The right-hander threw two innings of live BP on Tuesday but couldn’t pitch a third inning as planned due to his forearm cramping. Luckily, he should still be on the mound soon, according to Boone.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees defeated the Braves 3-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-51 record. The team has a 1 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, who have the second Wild Card spot.
As for the American League East standings, the Yankees are 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.
After wrapping up the series with Atlanta on Sunday, New York will host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set after an off day on Monday. Game 1 of the series will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
After playing the Mariners, the Yankees will hit the road for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt Update During Braves Series