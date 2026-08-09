New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt Update During Braves Series

The New York Yankees aim to sweep the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon after winning the first two games of the three-game set.

Before Sunday’s game, which is slated to begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced updates on left-hander Carlos Rodón and right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

New York Yankees Reveal Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt Update

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote (X): “Carlos Rodon is expected to have at least one more Minor League rehab start before being activated, Aaron Boone said.”

Hoch added: “Clarke Schmidt (forearm cramping) has resumed playing catch, but “we’ve got to get to that point where he’s back on the mound, which is hopefully in the next couple of days,” Aaron Boone said.”

Looking at Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón Rodón has been on the injured list since July 3 with left elbow inflammation. The left-hander has made just nine starts this season. In those nine outings, Rodón recorded a 3.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings. Looking at Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt