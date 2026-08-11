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New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón News Before Mariners Series

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Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are slated to begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Seattle, New York manager Aaron Boone announced an update on left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodón.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Carlos Rodón Update Before Mariners Series

New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 23: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (X): “Aaron Boone tells us Carlos Rodon will make another rehab start on Thursday or Friday”

Rodón, 33, has been on the injured list since July 3 with left elbow inflammation.

New York Yankees Photo Day

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The left-hander made a Triple-A rehab start on Saturday, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings

Rodón has made just nine big-league starts this season. In those nine outings, Rodón recorded a 3.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings.

Looking at New York Yankees left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodón’s MLB career

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 17: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox selected Rodón with the third overall pick of the 2014 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State.

Rodón pitched for the White Sox from 2015-21. He posted a 3.79 ERA with 710 strikeouts over 669 1/3 innings with Chicago.

The left-hander signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants after the 2021 season. He exercised an opt-out in the contract after the 2022 season.

New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 23: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees is greeted by Amed Rosario #14 after leaving the game against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

After opting out of his Giants deal, Rodón signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees. He posted a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts over 178 innings in his lone season with the Giants.

Rodón’s tenure with the Yankees hasn’t gone as planned. He only threw 64 1/3 innings in 2023 due to several injuries and posted a 6.85 ERA.

New York Yankees Photo Day

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

He had a solid 2024 season, recording a 3.96 ERA over 175 innings, but it still wasn’t up to the standards of his contract.

Finally, the Yankees got the version of Rodón they had been looking for in 2025. He represented New York in the All-Star Game that season and posted a 3.09 ERA with 203 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings.

In his career, Rodón has posted 23.0 bWAR and a 3.72 ERA over 12 seasons.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón News Before Mariners Series

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