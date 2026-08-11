New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodón News Before Mariners Series

The New York Yankees are slated to begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Seattle, New York manager Aaron Boone announced an update on left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodón.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Carlos Rodón Update Before Mariners Series

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (X): “Aaron Boone tells us Carlos Rodon will make another rehab start on Thursday or Friday”

Rodón, 33, has been on the injured list since July 3 with left elbow inflammation.

The left-hander made a Triple-A rehab start on Saturday, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings

Rodón has made just nine big-league starts this season. In those nine outings, Rodón recorded a 3.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings.

Looking at New York Yankees left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodón’s MLB career

The Chicago White Sox selected Rodón with the third overall pick of the 2014 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State.

Rodón pitched for the White Sox from 2015-21. He posted a 3.79 ERA with 710 strikeouts over 669 1/3 innings with Chicago.

The left-hander signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants after the 2021 season. He exercised an opt-out in the contract after the 2022 season.

After opting out of his Giants deal, Rodón signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees. He posted a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts over 178 innings in his lone season with the Giants.

Rodón’s tenure with the Yankees hasn’t gone as planned. He only threw 64 1/3 innings in 2023 due to several injuries and posted a 6.85 ERA.

He had a solid 2024 season, recording a 3.96 ERA over 175 innings, but it still wasn’t up to the standards of his contract.

Finally, the Yankees got the version of Rodón they had been looking for in 2025. He represented New York in the All-Star Game that season and posted a 3.09 ERA with 203 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings.

In his career, Rodón has posted 23.0 bWAR and a 3.72 ERA over 12 seasons.