New York Yankees Announce Carlos Rodon News After Rockies Win

Carlos Rodon received a major honor after the New York Yankees clinched their 34th consecutive winning season on Tuesday, beating the Colorado Rockies 5-3 at Yankee Stadium.

Rodon has made 13 starts this season. He is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA. He has struck out 70 batters and posted a 1.172 WHIP across 64 innings.

Rodon had surgery in October 2025 to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow. The procedure pushed his season debut back to May 10.

He pitched well over his first nine outings back, posting a 3.30 ERA.

The Yankees again placed him on the 15-day injured list June 30 with left elbow inflammation. The setback kept him out until Aug. 18.

Since returning, Rodon has pitched on a limited workload. His most recent outing came Sept. 5, a win over the San Diego Padres.

Carlos Rodon Wins 2nd Career Honor

Rodón received the AL Latino MVP Pitcher of the Year award on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to Carlos Rodón, the recipient of the 2025 American League Latino MVP Pitcher of the Year Award,” the team wrote.

The honor marks Rodon’s second career Latino MVP pitching award. He first won it in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox. He won it against Framber Valdez, Luis Castillo and Brayan Bello.

Last season marked the best of Rodon’s career. He went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA across a career-high 195.1 innings.

He struck out 203 batters and allowed 73 walks and 22 home runs. The performance earned him his third career All-Star selection and his first as a Yankee. His postseason did not go as well.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Heads to Injured List, Anthony Volpe Returns to Roster

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained right thumb.

Manager Aaron Boone said doctors will keep Chisholm off baseball activities for seven to 10 days. The injury could end his regular season.

Chisholm is batting .232 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs in 134 games this year. He has stolen 40 bases in 49 attempts this season.

The Yankees recalled shortstop Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster spot. Volpe joins the team Thursday.

The Yankees had optioned him to the minors Aug. 4 after he struggled at shortstop and at the plate. He batted .240 with one home run and 19 RBIs in 56 games before the move.