Hi, Subscriber

Brian Cashman Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Yankees Return

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in action against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 2, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are finishing their three-game series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 12-2 loss on Saturday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

UPDATE: The Yankees won 2-0 on Sunday. 

Brian Cashman Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads for the dugout in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

In a recent interview with MLB Network, Brian Cashman was asked about Aaron Judge.

Reporter: “We just have a couple questions about your team right now. Aaron Judge, this approach to getting him ready and locked in for October baseball, are you fully supportive of it? Do you think it’s working out as planned?”

Cashman: “Yeah. We collectively partner with our players. When I grew up in the organization, there was rehab assignments that were extensive. You’d go out, you had an injury, you’d go seven games, maybe 10 games on a rehab assignment to get right… But I’m good with it because I think with the Trajekt system and the protocols we have in play, I’d rather have half a Judge for a game than no Judge at all. So as long as he’s physically there and got the foundation built under him, the conditioning was right, then why waste the bullets down below?”

Looking At Judge

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees works out on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2025 in New York City.

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season playing for the Yankees.

The three-time MVP came into Sunday batting .246 with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 44 runs and five stolen bases in 63 games.

Nearly the only thing missing from his resume is a World Series title.

Yankees On Sunday

GettyOn deck batter Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees congratulates teammate Cody Bellinger #35 after Bellinger hit a 3 run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The Yankees (85-63) will head to Minnesota on Monday for a new series with the Twins at Target Field.

They came into Sunday 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Brian Cashman Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Yankees Return

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x