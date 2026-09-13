Brian Cashman Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Yankees Return

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are finishing their three-game series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 12-2 loss on Saturday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

UPDATE: The Yankees won 2-0 on Sunday.

Brian Cashman Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

In a recent interview with MLB Network, Brian Cashman was asked about Aaron Judge.

Reporter: “We just have a couple questions about your team right now. Aaron Judge, this approach to getting him ready and locked in for October baseball, are you fully supportive of it? Do you think it’s working out as planned?”

Cashman: “Yeah. We collectively partner with our players. When I grew up in the organization, there was rehab assignments that were extensive. You’d go out, you had an injury, you’d go seven games, maybe 10 games on a rehab assignment to get right… But I’m good with it because I think with the Trajekt system and the protocols we have in play, I’d rather have half a Judge for a game than no Judge at all. So as long as he’s physically there and got the foundation built under him, the conditioning was right, then why waste the bullets down below?”

Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season playing for the Yankees.

The three-time MVP came into Sunday batting .246 with 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 44 runs and five stolen bases in 63 games.

Nearly the only thing missing from his resume is a World Series title.

Yankees On Sunday

The Yankees (85-63) will head to Minnesota on Monday for a new series with the Twins at Target Field.

They came into Sunday 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.