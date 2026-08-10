Brian Cashman Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Sunday, the New York Yankees concluded their series with the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 2-1.

That said, the Yankees still took two out of three games in the series.

Brian Cashman Makes Aaron Judge Statement

Also on Sunday, Brian Cashman spoke about Aaron Judge (via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM).

Judge has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Cashman: “He’s now been cleared to start doing light activities and get into that conditioning mode. So hopefully, you know, when we were able to get to the finish line at some point with him, and he obviously believes he’s going to be back. I think the doctors believe he’ll be back for us. We just want to make sure that getting him back in one condition cleared is what we want, but we need the whole engine firing on all cylinders. We don’t need him to blow a tire elsewhere because of the downtime and the lack of conditioning… So he’s got to be properly tuned up, so we can get the player we expect when he’s ready to go.”

Before his injury, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this season.

The future Hall of Famer is in the middle of his 11th season as a member of the Yankees.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Cleared for light exercises, including outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, after undergoing imaging Aug. 4. Performed on-field running Aug. 5. Rib is not completely healed but this is a first step toward baseball activities; Judge has not swung a bat since May 31.”

Looking At The Yankees After Braves

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-52 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in 55 games at home).

Currently, the Yankees are 5.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

On Tuesday, they will remain at home to host the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.