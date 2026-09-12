Brian Cashman Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement After Yankees Return

On Saturday, the New York Yankees are playing the second game of their series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4 on Friday night.

Brian Cashman Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

On Thursday, the Yankees called up Anthony Volpe from Triple-A.

He had an incredible return with three hits (and a grand slam).

Following the big game, Brian Cashman was asked about Volpe (via MLB Network).

Reporter: “Anthony Volpe last night. Big night for him. Do you think it was important for him to get off on a good start?”

Cashman: “Probably. It’s a tough town… You get the standing ovation like he did last night when you’re doing great, and then they come after you when you’re not doing so well. He’s a good baseball player. Unfortunately, he got hurt with a shoulder and then he had the surgery and coming back from that. There’s a history of a number of guys that got slow out of the gate coming back from those shoulder surgeries. So I just think you’re seeing the most recent healthiest version of him now. He knocked the rust off. And unfortunately since that time Caballero came up, Lombard did what he did. But he went down, improved his profile by playing second and third down there. And then when we needed him, now we have an injury with Jazz, he’s back up here and he’s getting a chance. So yeah, I agree. I think him doing well last night at least turns the page on giving anybody the opportunity to come get him from the stands or whatever.”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked (by the Yankees) in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season playing at the MLB level.

He came into Saturday batting .251 with 45 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 runs and eight stolen bases in 58 games.