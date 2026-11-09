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Recently Traded New York Yankees Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Christian Bethancourt #22 of Team Panama celebrates after hitting an RBI single against Team Colombia during the eighth inning at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 09, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season where they won 93 games.

That said, one of their biggest holes was getting offensive production out of their catchers.

One move they made in the middle of the year was to acquire Christian Bethancourt.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Christian Bethancourt to a minor league contract.”

Recently Traded Yankee Catcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyChristian Bethancourt #60 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after an RBI double during the eighth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Bethancourt did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

After a brief stint in their Minor League system, he was traded to he Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “New York Yankees traded C Christian Bethancourt to Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.”

GettyChristian Bethancourt #22 of the Team Panama prepares to take an at bat against Team Cuba during the seventh inning at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 06, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bethancourt did not appear in an MLB game for the Pirates (and had most recently been with their Minor League team).

It’s now been announced that he is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Christian Bethancourt elected free agency.”

Looking At Bethancourt

GettyChristian Bethancourt #25 of the Atlanta Braves runs to first base after hitting a RBI single in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Turner Field on September 3, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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