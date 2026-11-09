Recently Traded New York Yankees Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season where they won 93 games.

That said, one of their biggest holes was getting offensive production out of their catchers.

One move they made in the middle of the year was to acquire Christian Bethancourt.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Christian Bethancourt to a minor league contract.”

Recently Traded Yankee Catcher Becomes Free Agent

Bethancourt did not appear in a game for the Yankees at the MLB level.

After a brief stint in their Minor League system, he was traded to he Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “New York Yankees traded C Christian Bethancourt to Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.”

Bethancourt did not appear in an MLB game for the Pirates (and had most recently been with their Minor League team).

It’s now been announced that he is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Christian Bethancourt elected free agency.”

Looking At Bethancourt