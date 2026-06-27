New York Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Sends Message To Derek Jeter

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees are playing the third game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off back-to-back losses.

Most recently, the Yankees lost Friday’s game by a score of 6-1.

CC Sabathia Sends Message To Derek Jeter

Also on Friday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter celebrated his 52nd birthday.

One person who sent a message to Jeter (with a photo) was his former Yankees teammate CC Sabathia.

He wrote: “Cap.”

Fans will likely enjoy seeing the post, as the two were on the team the last time they won a World Series title (2009).

Jeter spent all 20 years of his career with the Yankees (and led the franchise to five titles).

Social Media Sends Jeter Love

Here’s what other people were saying about Jeter:

Boardroom: “Derek Jeter turns 52 today. — Rookie of the Year — Hall of Fame — 5× World Series champ — 5× Gold Glove — 5× Silver Slugger — 14× MLB All-Star — New York Yankees No. 2 retired — $266M in on-field career earnings — Founder of The Players’ Tribune — Deals with Gatorade, Nike, Visa, Rawlings + more HBD, Captain 🫡”

@FunBaseballFact: “Born today in 1974: Derek Jeter. 1996 Rookie of the Year, 5-time Gold Glove winner, and 14-time All-Star. World Series champ 5 times. The Yankees’ Captain from 2003-2014. Received 396 of 397 possible Hall of Fame votes (99.75%), the highest percentage by a position player (since equaled by Ichiro).”

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾: “From beginning to end, Derek Jeter’s @Yankees career was defined by excellence. Join us in wishing The Captain a happy 52nd birthday!”

Looking At Sabathia

Sabathia spent 19 seasons in the MLB.

In addition to 11 with the Yankees, the Hall of Famer also had stops with the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers.

He won the 2007 American League Cy Young Award.