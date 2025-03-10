‘Emergency’ Yankees Trade Pitch Would Replace Cole, Save Season

The early signs of Gerrit Cole’s elbow discomfort don’t look ideal, with reporters suggesting it could require the right-hander to undergo Tommy John surgery. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, “there is a lingering fear” that the New York Yankees could be without Cole for much of the year, putting them in a tough position in their starting rotation.

“Cole underwent testing on his elbow after experiencing discomfort the day after his spring training outing Thursday. There is a lingering fear that the Yankees could be without Cole for a significant amount of time. His status may become clearer Monday, after a couple of days of Cole and the club gathering second opinions on his elbow,” Kirschner wrote.

Is Dylan Cease an Option?

Among the potential starters for the New York Yankees to pursue if Cole isn’t ready to go or needs Tommy John, Dylan Cease should be at the top of the list.

But for Cease, trading for him has pros and cons. The right-hander only has one more year left on his contract, and if the Yankees don’t plan to re-sign him next winter, there’s no reason to trade multiple prospects for him.

Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together a package for the ace that would be a bit too much to move if the Yankees don’t want to re-sign him. If they want to, this deal could be perfect.

The Yankees would send Spencer Jones, Bryce Cunningham, and Brock Selvidge for Cease.

“Jones, 23, has all the tools to be a superstar; he’s big-league ready with big-league power. The Yankees have a loaded outfield as long as Jasson Dominguez pans out, so it might be tough for Jones to find playing time.

“Cunningham, 22, was the Yankees’ second-round pick last season. He has the tools to be successful, but we haven’t seen him prove it at the professional level. Selvidge, 22, has been dominant in his professional career, though he’s slowly gotten hit a bit more as he’s climbed the ladder of the Minor Leagues. He has a polished arsenal and solid command,” Pressnell wrote.

Is Cease Available?

The New York Yankees can want Cease all they want, but unless he becomes available, it doesn’t mean much. Reports in the early stages of the offseason suggested he could be had, but according to Kirschner, he might not be dealt.

If he is, it could require the Yankees to move “at least two top-five prospects.”

“Cease will become a free agent at the end of the season, but the Padres want to compete, and they’re already short on starting pitching depth. If the Padres do trade him, it would be costly for the Yankees.

“The Yankees’ farm system is no longer loaded after graduating a few players to the big leagues and recent trades, but prized shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. would likely have to be in the deal for Cease or Alcantara. Both pitchers would likely require at least two top-five prospects,” Kirschner wrote.

In a win-now situation, it’s always wise to try to land a star like Cease. However, for a potential rental, the Yankees need to be smart.