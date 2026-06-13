MLB Fans React To New York Yankees Champion Johnny Damon’s Nostalgic Post

On Saturday, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They had been coming off an 8-5 loss on Friday.

Yankees Champ Johnny Damon Makes Nostalgic Post

Also on Friday, former Yankees star Johnny Damon made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “6-for-6. Walk-off. Old Yankee Stadium. Not a bad day at the office. ⚾️🔥 Who remembers this one?”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sportsguy2322: “Loved watchin you in pinstripes… dreaded watching you in Boston 😂”

@willythekid99: “I don’t blame you going for second 😂 made it up with the game winner that’s all that matters 💯”

@gilbert_gambino68: “My favorite center fielder yo”

@johann_u96: “I loved having you in pinstripes, Johnny!”

@themgjster: “Safe to say my favorite day for my favorite Yankee”

@aanderson95: “I miss that kind of hitting. Not a care about launch angles and whatnot”

@teflonbondz: “Was at this game…my last one in the old stadium and it was 🔥”

@_djwillie_: “Smooth, fluid swing 🔥🔥🔥”

Damon’s MLB Career

Damon was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Royals (before one season with the Athletics).

The 52-year-old then had his most notable run when he played eight seasons for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees (four with each).

@baseballisdead_ wrote (on June 7): “18 years ago, Johnny Damon went 6-for-6 with 4 RBI in a 12-11 win over the Royals, that included his walk-off single to complete the comeback. Damon was the only Yankees player to ever go 6-for-6 at Yankee Stadium. Myril Hoag did it at Fenway in 1934.”

Damon helped the Red Sox win the 2004 title and the Yankees win the 2009 title.

The two-time MLB All-Star finished his 18-year career with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

He batted .284 with 2,769 hits, 235 home runs, 1,139 RBI’s, 1,668 runs and 408 stolen bases in 2,490 games.