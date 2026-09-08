New York Yankees Cut 25-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Great Aaron Judge News

The New York Yankees are getting a huge boost, as they have activated Aaron Judge from the 60-day injured list. This is great news for the Yankees, as they are getting their superstar back as they aim to maintain the top wild card spot in the American League.

Now, in a corresponding move, the Yankees have designated one of their young pitchers for assignment.

New York Yankees Designate Chase Hampton for Assignment

The Yankees have announced that they have designated pitcher Chase Hampton for assignment before their upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies.

Hampton spent all of this season in the minor leagues before being designated for assignment by the Yankees. Now, with this news, the 25-year-old righty will be placed on waivers, and the rest of the league will have the opportunity to claim him from New York if they wish to.

Looking at Hampton’s 2026 Season in the Yankees’ Minor League System

Hampton has appeared in 17 games this season split between Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley, and Double-A Somerset. During them, he has posted a 0-6 record, an 8.18 ERA, and 56 strikeouts.

Hampton notably has had his biggest struggles in Double-A, though. In 11 appearances with Double-A Somerset, he has a 0-5 record, a 9.59 ERA, and 37 strikeouts.

While Hampton has had a tough year overall, the possibility of him being claimed by another team on waivers should not be ruled out. He is still young at 25 years old, and there could be a team willing to take a chance on him with a waiver claim. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front.