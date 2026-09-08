Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Cut 25-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Great Aaron Judge News

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees Photo Day
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Chase Hampton #86 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are getting a huge boost, as they have activated Aaron Judge from the 60-day injured list. This is great news for the Yankees, as they are getting their superstar back as they aim to maintain the top wild card spot in the American League.

Now, in a corresponding move, the Yankees have designated one of their young pitchers for assignment.

New York Yankees Designate Chase Hampton for Assignment

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: The hat of pitcher Michael King #73 of the New York Yankees is seen in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Yankees have announced that they have designated pitcher Chase Hampton for assignment before their upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies.

Hampton spent all of this season in the minor leagues before being designated for assignment by the Yankees. Now, with this news, the 25-year-old righty will be placed on waivers, and the rest of the league will have the opportunity to claim him from New York if they wish to.

Looking at Hampton’s 2026 Season in the Yankees’ Minor League System

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: A New York Yankees hat is shown before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Hampton has appeared in 17 games this season split between Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley, and Double-A Somerset. During them, he has posted a 0-6 record, an 8.18 ERA, and 56 strikeouts.

Hampton notably has had his biggest struggles in Double-A, though. In 11 appearances with Double-A Somerset, he has a 0-5 record, a 9.59 ERA, and 37 strikeouts.

While Hampton has had a tough year overall, the possibility of him being claimed by another team on waivers should not be ruled out. He is still young at 25 years old, and there could be a team willing to take a chance on him with a waiver claim. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

New York Yankees Cut 25-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Great Aaron Judge News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x