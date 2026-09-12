New York Yankees Quickly Lose 25-Year-Old Pitcher Off Waivers to Nationals

The New York Yankees have officially lost one of their pitchers through the waiver wire as they continue their series against the New York Mets.

The Yankees have announced that pitcher Chase Hampton has been claimed off of waivers by the Washington Nationals. With this, the 25-year-old pitcher’s time with the Yankees is officially over.

Hampton Picked Up Quickly Off Waivers

It did not take Hampton very long to be claimed off waivers by the Nationals. This is because the Yankees designated him for assignment only a few days ago to make room to activate superstar slugger Aaron Judge off injured reserve.

Earlier today, RHP Chase Hampton was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 12, 2026

It makes sense that Hampton has been picked up off waivers, too. He has shown promise in the minors and is only 25 years old. Thus, it is understandable that a rebuilding team like the Nationals is taking a chance on him.

Looking at Hampton’s Time With the Yankees

Hampton never made an appearance on the Yankees’ major league roster but spent multiple years in their minor league system. This is because New York signed him back in July 2022 when he was a college free agent.

In 44 games in the Yankees’ minor league system over three seasons, Hampton posted a 4-10 record, a 4.89 ERA, and 217 strikeouts.

Hampton appeared in 17 games during this season split between Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley, and Double-A Somerset, where he had a 0-6 record, a 8.18 ERA, and 56 strikeouts.

Overall, Hampton had a tough season in the Yankees’ minor league system but will now be looking to get things back on track after being claimed off waivers by the Nationals.