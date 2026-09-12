Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Quickly Lose 25-Year-Old Pitcher Off Waivers to Nationals

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees Photo Day
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Chase Hampton #86 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have officially lost one of their pitchers through the waiver wire as they continue their series against the New York Mets.

The Yankees have announced that pitcher Chase Hampton has been claimed off of waivers by the Washington Nationals. With this, the 25-year-old pitcher’s time with the Yankees is officially over.

Hampton Picked Up Quickly Off Waivers

US-NEW YORK-AUTO SHOW
GettyToyota Hybrid with the New York Yankees Logo during the first press preview day at the 2015 New York International Auto Show April 1, 2015 in New York at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. AFP AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

It did not take Hampton very long to be claimed off waivers by the Nationals. This is because the Yankees designated him for assignment only a few days ago to make room to activate superstar slugger Aaron Judge off injured reserve.

It makes sense that Hampton has been picked up off waivers, too. He has shown promise in the minors and is only 25 years old. Thus, it is understandable that a rebuilding team like the Nationals is taking a chance on him.

Looking at Hampton’s Time With the Yankees

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: A New York Yankees hat is shown before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Hampton never made an appearance on the Yankees’ major league roster but spent multiple years in their minor league system. This is because New York signed him back in July 2022 when he was a college free agent.

In 44 games in the Yankees’ minor league system over three seasons, Hampton posted a 4-10 record, a 4.89 ERA, and 217 strikeouts.

Hampton appeared in 17 games during this season split between Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley, and Double-A Somerset, where he had a 0-6 record, a 8.18 ERA, and 56 strikeouts.

Overall, Hampton had a tough season in the Yankees’ minor league system but will now be looking to get things back on track after being claimed off waivers by the Nationals.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

New York Yankees Quickly Lose 25-Year-Old Pitcher Off Waivers to Nationals

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x