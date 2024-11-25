Yankees Linked to Potential Trade With Cubs for $80 Million Former MVP

The New York Yankees will need to turn to alternative options if the team loses star outfielder Juan Soto in MLB free agency. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Yankees may attempt to strike a trade for Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger if Soto walks in free agency.

“If the New York Yankees don’t re-sign Juan Soto, one back-up plan floating around is signing free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, sign either Willy Adames or Alex Bregman to play third, shift Jazz Chisholm to second base, trade for Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger, and then use the extra money to sign Burnes, Fried or Snell,” Nightengale wrote in a November 25, 2024, article titled, “MLB rumor mill: What we’re hearing from GMs with Juan Soto contract looming large.”

Bellinger is on a three-year, $80 million contract with the Cubs. The former NL MVP’s deal is slated to run through 2026, but Bellinger has a player option for the final season.

The Cubs May Need to Eat Some of Cody Bellinger’s $80 Million Contract in Order to Make Trade

While still a solid player, Bellinger’s production has not exactly matched his sizable contract. According to Nightengale, the Cubs may need to eat some of Bellinger’s deal in order to move the veteran.

“The worst-kept secret at the GM meetings was the Cubs offering Bellinger to anyone and everyone,” Nightengale detailed. “So far, no team has expressed strong interest.

“’Come on,’ one GM said, ‘who’s going to touch that contract? The risk is just too great for the production.’

“Bellinger, 29, hit .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBI last season with a .751 OPS. The trouble is that he’s owed $27.5 million this year – $1.5 million more than Bryce Harper – and has a $25 million or $5 million buyout if he opts out of his 2026 contract. So, he’s guaranteed a minimum of $32.5 million through 2025 and $52.5 million if he stays through 2026.”

Yankees Star Juan Soto Is Expected to Start Fielding Contract Offers

A potential trade for Bellinger or the other moves mentioned by Nightengale are likely in a holding pattern until Soto makes a decision. Soto has been hosting potential suitors for meetings in Southern California. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that Soto is expected to start receiving formal offers in the coming days.

“Sources involved in the Juan Soto talks expect the teams will begin forwarding offers this week,” Olney detailed in a November 24, message on X. “To date, the process has been about Soto meeting with teams/club officials, and about those officials getting to know Soto.”

Juan Soto Could Land a Contract Topping $600 Million From the Yankees or Another MLB Team

It remains to be seen just how much these offers will be as there has been a wide range for Soto’s contract projections. The Athletic projects Soto will land an 11-year, $611 million contract, but some predictions have been as high as $700 million. Here’s why Soto is heading for a historic deal in MLB free agency.

“It’s really not since Alex Rodriguez in 2001 that a free agent has hit the open market this young and this accomplished,” The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Chad Jennings and Aaron Gleeman detailed in a November 25, story titled, “2024-25 MLB Top 40 Free Agent Big Board: Welcome to the Juan Soto sweepstakes.” “And it helps that Soto is coming off the best season of his career and a remarkable postseason that showcased all he can do in the batter’s box.

“… The proposed deals will likely be similar to how Ohtani’s deal with Los Angeles was valued in present-day dollars, at 10 years and roughly $440 million. The question is less whether Soto reaches $500 million than whether he pushes it to $600 million.”