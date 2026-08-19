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Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Rough 2026 Won’t Stop a Nine-Figure Contract, Insider Predicts

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New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 14: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a single in the second inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Fans rooting for the New York Yankees to bring back Jazz Chisholm Jr. on a prove-it, one-year qualifying offer could be in for a rude awakening.

Chisholm still appears poised to cash in despite his dreadful offensive campaign, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic, who suggested Chisholm could land a nine-figure contract in free agency.

In what’s set to be his final season under contract with the Yankees, Chisholm predicted a 50-homer, 50-steal campaign. Instead, he entered play Wednesday slashing .214/.292/.384 with 17 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

Jazz Chisholm’s Defense, History Could Land Him a Huge Contract

There’s a budding sentiment among Yankees fans and baseball observers alike that Chisholm may opt for a one-year, prove-it deal to show that this season was a mirage.

But Britton doesn’t see that happening, particularly given Chisholm’s 2.2 fWAR this year.

“I would expect teams would be interested in multi-year deals for Chisholm, but probably in the four-year range (and maybe between $20 million and $25 million per year),” Britton wrote. “Chisholm is still on pace for a three-win season, which is not bad to consider while enduring the worst slump of your career. [Boston Red Sox infielder] Trevor Story signed for six years and $140 million off that kind of season.”

Chisholm has been a below-average offensive player this season, posting an OPS+ of just 88 and a wRC+ of just 90. But Chisholm is notoriously hard on himself, and teams could view his pressure-packed 2026 as an outlier — one in which he still played solid defense.

“The question for Chisholm will be how teams balance the one-year sample versus the larger one,” Britton wrote. “If he finishes this year around 3.0 WAR, he’ll have 11.5 WAR over the last three years — more than Cody Bellinger had when he signed his $162 million deal with the Yankees last winter and close to the number Corey Seager had when he signed his $325 million contract [with the Texas Rangers].

“I’ve generally found that teams heavily weight the season entering free agency. Bellinger was close to a five-win season; Seager was at 3.6 but had been hurt.”

The Yankees Should Give Jazz Chisholm Jr. a Qualifying Offer

The Yankees may prefer a short-term solution for Chisholm, especially with Anthony Volpe working out at second base in Triple-A, and could follow the approach they took with Trent Grisham: extend a qualifying offer and hope he accepts it.

“A team with the Yankees’ resources should absolutely extend him the qualifying offer,” Britton wrote.

A qualifying offer for Chisholm would likely be worth $23.1 million — in line with market value, but for just the 2027 season. If Chisholm declines it, the Yankees would receive draft-pick compensation whenever he signs elsewhere.

Britton also explained why Chisholm might opt for the qualifying offer — still a significant raise over his $10.2 million salary this season — and bet on himself to land a bigger deal in his age-29 season. There’s precedent.

“If Chisholm wants to bet on himself to reel in a huge deal, well, there’s a blueprint,” Britton wrote. “The last second baseman whose numbers resembled Chisholm’s did take a one-year, prove-it deal. Marcus Semien proved it in Toronto, setting a new record for home runs by a second baseman, and he signed for seven years and $175 million one winter later with Texas.”

Pat Pickens is an experienced sports writer and media personality who has written for outlets like NHL.com, the Associated Press, the New York Times and USA Today. He covers the NFL, NBA, NHL and NBA as a breaking news contributor at Heavy. More about Pat Pickens

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Rough 2026 Won’t Stop a Nine-Figure Contract, Insider Predicts

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