Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Reveals Major Change He’s Made Amid Struggles

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has made a major change to his game amid his offensive struggles.

Chisholm has been struggling at the plate to begin the year, which is a concern, and he decided to make a major change. As Chisholm has been struggling, it was revealed he’s now using Jose Caballero’s bat.

“It feels great,” Chisholm told The Athletic. “Every time I swing it, it’s like I hit the ball. I don’t think I have too many swings-and-misses with it.”

Caballero, meanwhile, said it was his idea to let Chisholm use his bat while he’s on the injured list and it’s been working.

“I told him to keep my bats hot,” Caballero said, “and he started using them.”

Chisholm and Caballero swing the same size bat: 34 inches, 31 ounces, however, the difference is the brand. Victus makes Caballero’s, while Chandler makes Chisholm’s bats. Chisholm, however, believes the Caballero’s barrel feels longer, which has helped him.

“It’s like a softball model,” he said. “Long barrel, but there’s something about the bat that makes it so that you kind of have to stay back because you’ve got to hit it closer to you. It just feels good. It works with my swing, I can tell you that.”

Chisholm has six hits in his last three games, showing the bat is working.

“I love that bat,” Chisholm said. “I’m definitely going to keep using it.”

Yankees Know Chisholm is Key to Success

Chisholm is expected to be a key part of the Yankees’ offense this season, but he’s gotten off to a slow start.

Chisholm had his first multi-hit game on May 15 since April 26. The hope is that Chisholm can keep this success going.

“When he’s going,” manager Aaron Boone said, “he’s so important to our offense. He’s a guy that changes the game when he’s an impact guy. I’ve always felt like it’s a matter of time with him, and hopefully these last couple of days are starting to move that way.”

Despite the slow start, Chisholm is hitting .222 with 4 home runs and 16 RBIs. Last season, however, he hit .242 with 31 home runs and 80 RBIs, so the power hasn’t been there for Chisholm to begin the season.

Aaron Boone Knows Offense Has to be Better

New York’s offense has been led by the big guns like Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Cody Bellinger, yet the bottom of the lineup has been struggling.

With the Yankees in a bit of a slump, manager Aaron Boone made it clear he needed the other players to step up.

“Overall, we’ve had a good offense, but we’ve got to get some more guys contributing regularly,” Boone said. “You see it around the league. There are a lot of really good players out there scuffling to this point. It’s part of it. We’ve had some guys flash it and start to pull themselves out a little bit, but obviously, looking for a little more consistency.”

Chisholm is one of those players who need to be better, and he has since been using Caballero’s bat.