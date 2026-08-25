New York Yankees Get Clark Schmidt Update Before Astros Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees received an update on injured right-hander Clark Schmidt.

New York Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt Throws Live BP Before Astros Series

Via the New York Post’s Greg Joyce on X: Clarke Schmidt throwing live BP to Brad Ausmus (with Aaron Judge running in RF). First time facing hitters since Aug. 4, which got cut short due to forearm cramping.

Schmidt hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since July 3. He underwent internal brace surgery last summer.

Looking at Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York on Sept. 4, 2020.

Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.

In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).

The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting putcher in 2023.

He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.

In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.

In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have won six of their last 10 games.

New York owns the first AL Wild Card spot with a 74-56 record.

The club is 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.