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New York Yankees Announce Clarke Schmidt News Before Angels Series Finale

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Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are one step closer to getting right-hander Clarke Schmidt back.

Before Wednesday night’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees announced that Schmidt, who has been on the IL since undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, had his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Via the New York Yankees on X: Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Clarke Schmidt from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York Yankees Reveal Clarke Schmidt News Before Angels Game

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Schmidt faced live hitters on Aug. 4 but had to cut the session short due to forearm cramping.

The right-hander faced live hitters again late last month and felt fine enough to begin a rehab assignment on Aug, 29.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Schmidt made one appearance at Double-A before his rehab assignment was bumped to Triple-A.

In his lone Double-A outing of his current rehab stint, Schmidt allowed two runs on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning.

Looking at New York Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt’s Career

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York in 2020.

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.

In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).

The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting pitcher in 2023.

He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the clubhouse after the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.

In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

When he returns from the IL, Schmidt is expected to pitch out of the bullpen.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Clarke Schmidt News Before Angels Series Finale

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