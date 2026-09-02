New York Yankees Announce Clarke Schmidt News Before Angels Series Finale

The New York Yankees are one step closer to getting right-hander Clarke Schmidt back.

Before Wednesday night’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees announced that Schmidt, who has been on the IL since undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, had his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Via the New York Yankees on X: Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Clarke Schmidt from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York Yankees Reveal Clarke Schmidt News Before Angels Game

Schmidt faced live hitters on Aug. 4 but had to cut the session short due to forearm cramping.

The right-hander faced live hitters again late last month and felt fine enough to begin a rehab assignment on Aug, 29.

Schmidt made one appearance at Double-A before his rehab assignment was bumped to Triple-A.

In his lone Double-A outing of his current rehab stint, Schmidt allowed two runs on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning.

Looking at New York Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt’s Career

The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York in 2020.

Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.

In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).

The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting pitcher in 2023.

He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.

In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.

In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

When he returns from the IL, Schmidt is expected to pitch out of the bullpen.