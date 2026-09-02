NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
Before Wednesday night’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees announced that Schmidt, who has been on the IL since undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, had his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Via the New York Yankees on X: Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of RHP Clarke Schmidt from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees announced news regarding right-hander Clarke Schmidt before Wednesday night's game against the Angels.
New York Yankees Announce Clarke Schmidt News Before Angels Series Finale