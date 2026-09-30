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New York Yankees Announce Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Amid Red Sox Series

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Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Angels won 1-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees won Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series 9-0 against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced brutal news involving right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Amid Red Sox Series

Athletics v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Schmidt is out for the rest of the season, Boone said.

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: Clarke Schmidt is shut down for the rest of season, Aaron Boone said. #Yankees

Looking at RHP Clarke Schmidt

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 11: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 21) with right bicep neuritis.

It had already been announced he wouldn’t play in the Wild Card and Division rounds. Unfortunately, he also won’t play in the ALCS or World Series if the Yankees make it that far.

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the clubhouse after the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sept. 16, Schmidt made his first appearances since July 3, 2025. He allowed two hits while collecting two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The reason Schmidt had been out for so long is that he underwent Tommy John surgery last summer.

The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York on Sept. 4, 2020.

Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.

In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 12: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees reacts during the fourth inning Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting pitcher in 2023.

He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.

In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.

In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Amid Red Sox Series

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