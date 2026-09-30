New York Yankees Announce Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Amid Red Sox Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Angels won 1-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 21) with right bicep neuritis.
It had already been announced he wouldn’t play in the Wild Card and Division rounds. Unfortunately, he also won’t play in the ALCS or World Series if the Yankees make it that far.
On Sept. 16, Schmidt made his first appearances since July 3, 2025. He allowed two hits while collecting two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
The reason Schmidt had been out for so long is that he underwent Tommy John surgery last summer.
The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.
Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York on Sept. 4, 2020.
Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.
In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).
The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting pitcher in 2023.
He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.
In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.
In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced brutal news regarding right-hander Clarke Schmidt amid the Red Sox series.
New York Yankees Announce Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Amid Red Sox Series