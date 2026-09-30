New York Yankees Announce Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Amid Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees won Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series 9-0 against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced brutal news involving right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Brutal Clarke Schmidt News Amid Red Sox Series

Schmidt is out for the rest of the season, Boone said.

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: Clarke Schmidt is shut down for the rest of season, Aaron Boone said. #Yankees

Looking at RHP Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 21) with right bicep neuritis.

It had already been announced he wouldn’t play in the Wild Card and Division rounds. Unfortunately, he also won’t play in the ALCS or World Series if the Yankees make it that far.

On Sept. 16, Schmidt made his first appearances since July 3, 2025. He allowed two hits while collecting two strikeouts in 2/3 of an inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The reason Schmidt had been out for so long is that he underwent Tommy John surgery last summer.

The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York on Sept. 4, 2020.

Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.

In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).

The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting pitcher in 2023.

He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.

In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.

In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.