New York Yankees Get Clarke Schmidt Update Before Astros Series

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees received an update on injured right-hander Clarke Schmidt.
New York Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt Throws Live BP Before Astros Series
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Schmidt hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since July 3. He underwent internal brace surgery last summer.
Looking at Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the clubhouse after the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
The Yankees selected Schmidt in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina.
Schmidt, 30, made his MLB debut with New York on Sept. 4, 2020.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
Schmidt appeared in just three games in 2020 and two games in 2021.
In 2022, Schmidt posted a 3.12 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings across 29 appearances (three starts).
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
The Yankees converted Schmidt to a starting putcher in 2023.
He posted a 4.64 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings across 33 outings (32 starts) for New York in 2023.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets won 3-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
In 2024, Schmidt recorded a 2.85 ERA in 85 1/3 innings across 16 starts. He missed a large chunk of the 2024 season due to a right late strain.
In 2025, Schmidt recorded a 3.32 ERA in 78 2/3 innings across 14 starts.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Yankees have won six of their last 10 games.
New York owns the first AL Wild Card spot with a 74-56 record.
The club is 3 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Get Clarke Schmidt Update Before Astros Series