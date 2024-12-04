Polarizing Yankees All-Star Predicted to Sign With Mets

David Stearns smiling

Former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes is on the market this winter. Holmes is one of the more intriguing free agents available, as he had a few bad moments during the 2024 campaign for the Yankees.

While he didn’t throw at the level he was expected to at times, it’s tough to ignore his stuff. Relievers often get paid because of their stuff, and if there’s one thing on Holmes’ side, it’s that his arsenal is among the best in baseball.

He’s expected to have suitors, and while a reunion with the Yankees is very unlikely, the New York Mets could be in play. Pete Caldera of the New York Post thinks that could be the case, predicting that Holmes will sign with the Mets.

“Knows how to handle the pressure here. Better served as a key setup man, but obviously capable of closing,” Caldera wrote on December 3.

Mets Have Interest in Holmes

The New York Mets being linked to the ex-New York Yankees All-Star isn’t out of the blue. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are interested in Holmes and could convert him to a starting pitcher.

“Add one more potential starting pitching arm to the free-agent market. A few teams are inquiring about Clay Holmes transitioning from the bullpen to the rotation, including the Mets, a source told The Post,” Sherman wrote on December 2.

Holmes becoming a full-time starter could help raise his value, but that’s much easier said than done. He was once viewed as a starter in the minor leagues but has only made four starts in his career, all of which came as a rookie.

While it’ll be challenging to be an impactful starter, Sherman added that his arsenal has made teams interested in what he could do as a starter.

“What teams see in Holmes to potentially move him to the rotation is the ability to throw two fastballs (four-seamer and sinker), two breaking balls (slider and sweeper) and the aptitude to develop a changeup. The sinker is viewed as a dominant pitch,” Sherman wrote.

Mets Might Not Sign Expensive Starting Pitchers

The New York Yankees and New York Mets’ focus remains on Juan Soto. The Mets have more to do than the Yankees, especially on the mound. A few starters from their 2024 staff are on the market, making a situation like converting Holmes to a starter a possibility.

According to Sherman, the Mets “appear to be staying out” of the mix for elite starters, possibly indicating that they don’t want to spend money until Soto decides.

“The Mets appear to be staying out of the high-end rotation market currently headed by Corbin Burnes and Max Fried and trying to replicate the success they had on shorter deals last year with Sean Manaea and Luis Severino.

“To that end, they have an agreement for two years at $34 million with Frankie Montas. Holmes would fall into this realm of requiring just a two- or three-year deal. For the Mets, Holmes could try to follow in the path of King, a former Yankee teammate, and provide a rotation answer for the Mets,” Sherman wrote.

If the Yankees continue to take this approach, the former Yankees pitcher could move to Queens for a decent price.