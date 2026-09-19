New York Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury News

On Friday, the New York Yankees announced they will place star outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right calf strain.

From Bryan Hoch on MLB.com: Aaron Judge will be placed on the 10-day injured list tomorrow with a right calf strain, the Yankees say. A corresponding move will be made at that time.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Judge will be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season.

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury.

“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.” Before the Yankees’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger was asked about Judge’s injury.

New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Statement on Aaron Judge’s Injury

“Missing Judge, it hurts. We all know he’s the best hitter in the game,” Bellinger said to Hoch. “For us in here, our mindset is, we’re going to have to find a way. I think the talent in this locker room speaks for itself. I’m fully confident that we have enough talent in here that we can go out and win, and beat anybody.” Aaron Judge has missed most of the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7. Judge struggled after returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games. Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

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The Yankees began a three-game series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night.