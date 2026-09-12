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New York Yankees Announce Big Cody Bellinger News During Mets Series

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New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series against the New York Mets.

The Yankees are entering this game red-hot, as they have won each of their last four games. This included a 6-4 win over the Mets in their last game.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their next game against the Mets, they have announced some news regarding Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees Drop Cody Bellinger in Batting Order

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After batting second in the Yankees’ most recent game against the Mets, Bellinger will be switching to their third hitter for their next matchup.

With Bellinger batting third, Aaron Judge will be moving up to New York’s second spot. With this, the Yankees are simply switching Bellinger and Judge in the order.

Here is the Yankees’ batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB:

P. Goldschmidt 1B

A. Judge DH

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

A. Rosario 3B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Volpe 2B

A. Wells C

Looking at Bellinger

Houston Astros v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Bellinger is entering this game on a major hot streak, as he has hits in each of his last six games.

With the way Bellinger is hitting the ball, it makes sense that they are moving him to the third spot in their batting order. He will be looking to have another big day at the plate as the Yankees aim to keep their winning streak alive.

Bellinger has 14 home runs, 25 doubles, 67 RBI, and a .268 batting average in 120 games so far this season with New York.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Announce Big Cody Bellinger News During Mets Series

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