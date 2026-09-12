New York Yankees Announce Big Cody Bellinger News During Mets Series

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series against the New York Mets.

The Yankees are entering this game red-hot, as they have won each of their last four games. This included a 6-4 win over the Mets in their last game.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their next game against the Mets, they have announced some news regarding Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees Drop Cody Bellinger in Batting Order

After batting second in the Yankees’ most recent game against the Mets, Bellinger will be switching to their third hitter for their next matchup.

With Bellinger batting third, Aaron Judge will be moving up to New York’s second spot. With this, the Yankees are simply switching Bellinger and Judge in the order.

Here is the Yankees’ batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB:

P. Goldschmidt 1B

A. Judge DH

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

A. Rosario 3B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Volpe 2B

A. Wells C

Looking at Bellinger

Bellinger is entering this game on a major hot streak, as he has hits in each of his last six games.

With the way Bellinger is hitting the ball, it makes sense that they are moving him to the third spot in their batting order. He will be looking to have another big day at the plate as the Yankees aim to keep their winning streak alive.

Bellinger has 14 home runs, 25 doubles, 67 RBI, and a .268 batting average in 120 games so far this season with New York.