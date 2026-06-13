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New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change Before Blue Jays Game

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after striking out to end the second inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees most recently lost by a score of 8-5 on Friday.

Cody Bellinger (who batted 4th) finished with one home run and two RBI’s.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his fifth inning three-run home run against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2025 in New York City.

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/13 B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt DH J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C C. Schlittler SP”

Bellinger has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order on Saturday.

The former MVP is currently batting .270 with 66 hits, 10 home runs, 45 RBI’s, 40 runs and eight stolen bases in 67 games.

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees heads back to the dugout during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Bellinger is in his second season with the Yankees.

He has also had stops with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers over 10 total seasons in the MLB.

In 2020, Bellinger helped the Dodgers win the World Series.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on Friday): “Cody Bellinger hit his 235th career HR, passing Carlos González, Gary Matthews, Kevin Mitchell and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor and moved into a tie with Johnny Damon, Bill Nicholson, Ben Oglivie and Dan Uggla for 295th on the All Time HR list.”

Yankees And Blue Jays Right Now

The Yankees come into play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-27 record in 68 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-15 in 37 games on the road).

After two more games in Toronto, the Yankees will get the day of on Monday.

They will then host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in the Bronx.

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On the other side, the Blue Jays are one spot behind the Yankees (in the American League East) with a 34-36 record in 70 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 21-16 in 37 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change Before Blue Jays Game

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