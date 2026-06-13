New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change Before Blue Jays Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees most recently lost by a score of 8-5 on Friday.

Cody Bellinger (who batted 4th) finished with one home run and two RBI’s.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/13 B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt DH J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C C. Schlittler SP”

Bellinger has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order on Saturday.

The former MVP is currently batting .270 with 66 hits, 10 home runs, 45 RBI’s, 40 runs and eight stolen bases in 67 games.

Bellinger is in his second season with the Yankees.

He has also had stops with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers over 10 total seasons in the MLB.

In 2020, Bellinger helped the Dodgers win the World Series.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on Friday): “Cody Bellinger hit his 235th career HR, passing Carlos González, Gary Matthews, Kevin Mitchell and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor and moved into a tie with Johnny Damon, Bill Nicholson, Ben Oglivie and Dan Uggla for 295th on the All Time HR list.”

Yankees And Blue Jays Right Now

The Yankees come into play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-27 record in 68 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-15 in 37 games on the road).

After two more games in Toronto, the Yankees will get the day of on Monday.

They will then host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in the Bronx.

On the other side, the Blue Jays are one spot behind the Yankees (in the American League East) with a 34-36 record in 70 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 21-16 in 37 games at home).