New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in the Bronx.

After losing on Friday (and then Saturday’s game getting postponed), the Yankees were able to win by a score of 2-0.

Aaron Judge hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 9th inning.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “Aaron Judge with a 2-run HR for a 2-0 walkoff victory over the Rays. The Yankees pitching staff has given up just 8 runs in the last 4 games, with the starting rotation yielding a 1.13 ERA.”

Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

After the game, Yankees star Cody Bellinger was asked about Judge (who had recently been struggling).

Bellinger (via YES Network): “He’s literally one of the best hitters of all time… It’s just a short little period. He’s always grinding, always working. It was good to see that one go over the fence, for sure.”

Bellinger finished the day with one hit and one strikeout in three at-bats.

He always made an excellent play in the field that saved a run.

Looking At Judge

Judge is in his 11th season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

The three-time MVP is batting .250 with 48 hits, 17 home runs, 32 RBI’s, 41 runs and five stolen bases in 53 games.

He is on track to become one of the greatest Yankees of all time.

Looking At Bellinger

Bellinger is in his second season playing for the Yankees.

The 2020 World Series Champion has also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 seasons.