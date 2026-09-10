Cody Bellinger Makes Honest George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones Statement

The New York Yankees earned a series victory Wednesday night, defeating the Colorado Rockies 6-1.

New York’s victory came on the back of a strong outing from right-hander Will Warren and rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr., who hit his and the team’s first grand slam of the season.

The grand slam came in the bottom of the third inning and marked Lombard Jr.’s third homer since the Yankees called him up as their top prospect on Aug. 4.

He’s continued to excel alongside fellow rookie outfielder Spencer Jones. Jones has tallied at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games.

Cody Bellinger Makes Statement on Lombard Jr., Jones

After the game, Yankees veteran Cody Bellinger, who also hit a home run Wednesday night, spoke to the media and answered questions about what he has seen from the rookies as they have taken on larger roles over the last month.

“Both really, really tremendous,” Bellinger said. “You know mentally calm, cool, and collected both of them I feel like with Jones, I feel like he’s put together a lot of really good at bats, he sees a lot of pitches, hits the ball really hard, defensively he’s done a really good job as well so both of them have done a great job and it’s just been fun to watch.”

Cody Bellinger on having Aaron Judge back: “He’s the best player in the game. He makes everyone better around him.” pic.twitter.com/bztLlPxav5 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 10, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Campaign

Since the Yankees called him up, Lombard Jr. has exceeded expectations at the big league level, aside from one skid where he committed several errors at shortstop.

He enters Thursday’s series finale batting .240 across 28 games and 96 at-bats. He has recorded 14 runs, 23 hits, three homers and 11 RBIs while slugging .375 with a .674 OPS.

Looking at Jones

As for Jones, he made his rookie debut back in May, and he’s four years older than Lombard Jr.

He’s played in 72 games and logged 204 at-bats. He has tallied 30 runs, 50 hits, nine home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .245 with a .446 slugging percentage and a .772 OPS.