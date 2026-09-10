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Cody Bellinger Makes Honest George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones Statement

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New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Cody Bellinger #35 s congratulated in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double hit by Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees earned a series victory Wednesday night, defeating the Colorado Rockies 6-1.

New York’s victory came on the back of a strong outing from right-hander Will Warren and rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr., who hit his and the team’s first grand slam of the season.

The grand slam came in the bottom of the third inning and marked Lombard Jr.’s third homer since the Yankees called him up as their top prospect on Aug. 4.

He’s continued to excel alongside fellow rookie outfielder Spencer Jones. Jones has tallied at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games.

Cody Bellinger Makes Statement on Lombard Jr., Jones

After the game, Yankees veteran Cody Bellinger, who also hit a home run Wednesday night, spoke to the media and answered questions about what he has seen from the rookies as they have taken on larger roles over the last month.

“Both really, really tremendous,” Bellinger said. “You know mentally calm, cool, and collected both of them I feel like with Jones, I feel like he’s put together a lot of really good at bats, he sees a lot of pitches, hits the ball really hard, defensively he’s done a really good job as well so both of them have done a great job and it’s just been fun to watch.”

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Campaign

Since the Yankees called him up, Lombard Jr. has exceeded expectations at the big league level, aside from one skid where he committed several errors at shortstop.

He enters Thursday’s series finale batting .240 across 28 games and 96 at-bats. He has recorded 14 runs, 23 hits, three homers and 11 RBIs while slugging .375 with a .674 OPS.

Looking at Jones

As for Jones, he made his rookie debut back in May, and he’s four years older than Lombard Jr.

He’s played in 72 games and logged 204 at-bats. He has tallied 30 runs, 50 hits, nine home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .245 with a .446 slugging percentage and a .772 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Cody Bellinger Makes Honest George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones Statement

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